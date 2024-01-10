Have thoughts on Elk Grove’s proposed zoo? The city wants to hear from its residents

The City of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society have continued to make significant progress in their attempt to move the zoo to the suburban city.

The latest update regarding the proposed zoo came with last week’s release of the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) detailing how the project’s construction and operation could impact surrounding areas.

According to the draft EIR, the proposed zoo project will sit on an approximately 100-acre vacant site at the northwest intersection of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway, which will be occupied by the construction and operation of a zoological park. It would include a giraffe lodge, a variety of habitats and an animal care center, among other exhibits.

Construction of the zoo would be completed in phases as funding allows.

The document reviewed some of the impacts of approving a zoo at the site which include: potential impacts to biological resources from development of a vacant site; emissions from zoo operations and transportation to the new zoo; hydrology and water quality impacts from development of a vacant site; transportation impacts from visitation to the new zoo; and noise impacts from visitors, animals and nighttime activities.

In a scenario where the proposed site is no longer approved, the draft EIR provided three alternatives.

According to the document, the first alternative would be a “No Project–No Development Alternative” which would end construction of the zoo altogether.

A second alternative would be to reduce development alternatives which would decrease the anticipated size of the zoo, removing anticipated exhibits such as the California exhibit featuring bobcats, elk meadows and grizzly bears or the Asian and Australian exhibits with tigers, pythons and red pandas. It would also affect the “Africa zone” by removing the hippopotamus and African ape.

Reducing development alternatives, according to the draft EIR, would remove an administrative office on site, reducing its office to the main entry only.

A third alternative that draft EIR stated would be to move the proposed zoo to Elk Grove Park, along Highway 99 and adjacent to Elk Grove Florin Road.

The document explains that the park is expected to encompass associated support and operational, retail and guest services facilities including new Special Planning Area referred to as the Zoological Park SPA, development of the zoo, parking facilities, off-site public infrastructure improvements and an animal browse program.

Elk Grove’s Office of Strategic Planning and Innovation has opened a public review period for community members and residents to provide their comments, suggestions or feedback on the draft EIR document.

According to a city news release, the public will have until Feb. 20 to submit their comments on the document. Comments regarding the draft EIR should be submitted to the city via email to cjordan@elkgrovecity.org.

The city plans to hold a public meeting Feb. 6 to receive public comments on the draft EIR in-person at the City Council chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way.

To review the draft EIR and receive more information regarding the zoo, residents can visit www.elkgrovecity.org/zoo.