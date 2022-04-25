'Our thoughts are with the family.' One dead after shooting on West Main St. in Rochester

A man in his 30s was shot to death in a parking lot on West Main Street in Rochester Sunday night, according to Rochester police.

Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department said early Monday that police were called to the 300 block of West Main Street around 11:15 p.m. to investigate a shooting in the area. Police located a man who was shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Tauriello said.

RPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the killing, which Tauriello said appeared to be "an isolated incident." A portion of West Main, near West Broad Street, was closed for several hours overnight due to the investigation.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Police did not release further details about the slaying, which marked Rochester's 22nd homicide of 2022.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victim here tonight," Tauriello said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: One dead after shooting on West Main St. in Rochester NY