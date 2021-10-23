Thoughts Before Funding a 529 College Savings Plan

Roxanne Alexander, CFP®, CAIA, AIF®, ADPA®, Senior Financial Adviser
·6 min read
A guitar case on a street open with some money in it and a hand-written sign that reads &quot;College Tuition.&quot;
A guitar case on a street open with some money in it and a hand-written sign that reads "College Tuition." Getty Images

College costs have outpaced inflation. Looking back at the last decade, the 10-year historical rate of increase has been approximately 5% per year, according to The College Board. Luckily, there’s a tax-advantaged way to save for these growing college expenses: the 529 college savings plan.

529 basics

When it comes to saving for college, opening a regular savings account/custodial account for your child is an option, but you’d miss out on the benefits of a 529 plan, such as the tax-free growth on earnings if the funds are used for qualified college expenses. Deposits to a 529 plan up to $15,000 per individual per year ($30,000 for married couples filing jointly) will qualify for the annual gift tax exclusion (for 2021). You can also front-load your investment in a 529 plan with $75,000 ($150,000 if joint with your spouse) and use this toward your gift tax exemption for five years, providing there have been no other gifts to that child. This is something that is not possible for a regular savings/custodial account for your child (you would only be able to gift $30K jointly). By adding a large amount up front, you allow the lump sum to grow over a longer time horizon vs. making smaller contributions over time. Contributions to a 529 plan do not have to be reported on your federal tax return.

Contributions to a 529 plan are not tax deductible (although some states do offer tax benefits), but the earnings grow tax free and are not taxed if used to pay for education. Another advantage compared to a custodial account is control; the named beneficiary has no legal rights to the funds, so you can ensure the money will be used for education.

Also on the plus side, a 529 account owned by someone other than the parent (such as a grandparent) is not considered an asset for financial aid purposes. In addition, the value of a 529 account is removed from your taxable estate, yet you retain full control over the account.

How to choose a 529 plan?

Research the underlying expenses of the mutual funds and review the investment options available compared to other plans. The age-based models may be the easiest to manage, as the plan shifts to more conservative investments as the student gets closer to college age. You can choose any state plan no matter where you live, but if you reside in a state that provides tax breaks for using your state plan, you would likely want to start there. For example, New York residents get tax benefits for using their state plan. Keep in mind that you have the ability to move your 529 to another provider, but only one rollover is permitted per 12-month period.

How much to fund?

The amount to contribute to a 529 plan depends on several assumptions, such as whether you expect your child will attend a public college or a private college, the returns during the investment time horizon, and future college inflation. Funding goals vary widely depending on what you would like to achieve and the assumptions involved — and of course there is no right answer.

If the beneficiary does not go to college, you can transfer the 529 plan to a sibling in the future or to another family member, such as a cousin or grandchild. If you don’t have any eligible family members, the worst-case scenario is that you would have to pay tax and a 10% penalty on the earnings to take the money out for another purpose. Withdrawals from a 529 plan that are not used for the beneficiary’s qualified education expenses are taxed and penalized (subject to a 10% federal penalty and taxed at the income tax rate of the person who receives the withdrawal). If the beneficiary gets a scholarship, then the penalty is waived.

Considerations if you have more than one child

If you have several children, it may make sense to fully fund the first plan for the oldest child, and if the funds are not used, they can be transferred to the next child in line. You probably want to avoid fully funding all the plans in the event one child does not end up going to college, gets a scholarship, or starts a business. Some schools and some trade schools/programs do not qualify for 529 funds (for example, if a grandchild wants to go to a specific acting or cooking school). You can find out if your school qualifies by using this link: http://www.savingforcollege.com/eligible_institutions/.

Avoiding tax penalties on 529 Plan funds – not all expenses are qualified

Avoid overfunding the 529 if possible, as “qualified education expenses” do not cover all expenses related to college. Qualified expenses include:

  • Tuition and fees.

  • On-campus room and board.

  • Books and supplies.

  • Computers and related equipment.

On the other hand, several costs related to college aren’t considered qualified expenses. These costs can easily add up, so it may make sense to save outside of a 529 plan to help cover them. Funds from a 529 plan cannot be used for:

  • The purchase of a car, fuel costs or public transportation costs to and from school.

  • Any insurance (car, health etc.) cannot be paid with 529 funds either.

  • If your child is a member of a school club or involved in a sports activity, any related fees and costs are also not qualified.

  • It might seem intuitive that, if you have a student loan, you can use funds from a 529 to pay off the balance, but this is also not permitted.

If your child is planning to live off-campus, in housing not owned or operated by the college, you are unable to claim expenses in excess of the school’s estimates for room and board for attendance. It is important to confirm room and board costs with the school’s financial aid office, in advance, so you know what to expect. Also, keep in mind that, in order for room and board to qualify, your child must be enrolled half time or more.

Finally, if your child is studying abroad, check with the school to find out if the study abroad program qualifies for 529 funds.

If you inadvertently use funds for the wrong expenses, you will end up being taxed on the earnings, as well as face a 10% penalty on that amount. Although 529 plan accounting tends to operate on the honor system, as you have to track your own expenses, using funds for the wrong items could have consequences in the event of an IRS audit.

Paying for college is a large expense for many families. 529 plans are a tax-advantaged way to save for college, but they come with some complex rules and restrictions — so understanding how these accounts operate before investing could save you from incurring unexpected tax penalties in the future.

You may also like

4 Big Retirement Blunders (and How to Avoid Them)

The Best Vanguard Funds for 401(k) Retirement Savers

13 States That Tax Social Security Benefits

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mountain communities turn to voters to ask for housing help

    All across Colorado, finding affordable housing has become much more of a challenge in recent years. In mountain communities, the affordable housing problem has become so serious some are calling it a crisis.

  • Is Tilray Stock A Buy After Earnings?

    Canadian pot producer Tilray in August said it had invested in U.S. cannabis retailer MedMen. Should you buy TLRY stock now?

  • Kim Kardashian's Love Affair with Balenciaga Continues

    The reality star wore a head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble for a casual errand run in Los Angeles.

  • This toxic combination is part of the reason Americans are so unprepared for retirement

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY It’s almost unheard of for the U.S. Senate to pass anything these days, much less to do so unanimously. But earlier this month they unanimously passed a resolution honoring National Retirement Security Week, which is the third week of every October.

  • California teacher placed on leave for 'offensive' math lesson involving Native American headdress

    A California public school teacher was placed on leave after a video emerged of her wearing a Native American headdress and chanting in front of her class while teaching trigonometry.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Crush Shiba Inu Over the Next 5 Years

    Whereas the benchmark S&P 500 has gained 273% over the trailing 10-year period, we've watched Bitcoin approach a nearly 8,000,000,000% gain in a little over 11 years. The Shiba Inu dog breed has inspired a handful of popular cryptocurrencies. Although Bitcoin continues to generate buzz, especially with the first Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund making its debut this week, it's Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that's been turning heads with its gains.

  • Jury gets chance to hear Elizabeth Holmes' bold promises

    A jury weighing the fate of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes got its first chance Friday to listen to recordings of her boasting to investors about purported breakthroughs in a blood-testing technology. The drama unfolded in a San Jose, California, courtroom with federal prosecutors playing a series of recordings from a December 2013 conference call that Holmes held with investors in Theranos, the company she started in 2003 after dropping out of college at 19 in hopes of becoming a revered visionary in the mold of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The audio clips of Holmes capped the sixth week of a high-profile trial revolving around allegations that Holmes duped sophisticated investors and major retailers with bogus promises about a Theranos device dubbed Edison.

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto-trading platform

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted: "Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Key Investor Bails After Learning He's In New Trump Company: 'Not A Close Call'

    Trump's new social media company shot up in value, but at least one investor says it's not about the money.

  • The joys — and drawbacks — of a living inheritance

    Currently, everyone has a lifetime exemption of $11.7 million that they can gift tax-free. Here’s one of my favorite strategies: Everyone can give up to $15,000 tax-free to anyone under the current (2021) annual gift tax exclusion. This means that a married couple can give their kids, grandkids, and any other individual $30,000 a year ($15,000 per person) completely tax-free.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Get Slammed

    Crude oil markets have fallen rather hard during the trading session on Thursday, as we await yet another official release of information.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Boys, nonbinary student suspended for having long hair sue school district

    "They have been denied classroom instruction, barred from extracurricular activities, and forced to be suspended and separated from their peers for well over a month," the suit says.

  • Vaccine mandates hurting employment, Federal Reserve reports

    Businesses are reporting that vaccine mandates are contributing to labor supply problems, the Federal Reserve said.

  • Minnesota college investigating reported sex competition on all-male campus

    A Catholic college is investigating allegations of male students engaging in a sex competition.

  • Email shows Loudoun superintendent knew of bathroom sexual assault on same day

    A newly disclosed email sent by the superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools alerting school board members of an alleged sexual assault on school grounds contradicts what he later said publicly about there being no record of such an incident.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • The Pros and Cons of Waiting Out the Hot Housing Market

    The pandemic put only a temporary damper on the housing market, as the market has rebounded robustly, hotter than ever. The median home price in August 2021 was $356,700, up 14.9% from August 2020,...

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Should You Be Putting More Money Into a 401(k) or Toward Student Loan Debt?

    Life is all about making choices, and that's especially true when it comes to making a monthly budget, no matter what your age. Weigh In: Should We Forgive Student Debt? Take Our Poll Read: What To...