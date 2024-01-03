Your thoughts? The state has rejected federal funds for a summer food program for children.

The Public Square is a Viewpoints feature that seeks engagement from readers to questions on various issues of the day. Follow The Oklahoman on Facebook and on Twitter @TheOklahoman_ for weekly prompts for The Public Square.

Oklahoma has opted out of a new federal summer food program for children. Gov. Kevin Stitt's office cited uncertainty about how the federal government would administer the program as the reason.

The program would have provided $40 per month via Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to children who receive free or reduced-price school meals, similar to a recently expired pandemic-era program.

With one in five Oklahoma children living with food insecurity, what do you think about the decision? Send your thoughts to yourviews@oklahoman.com or add your answers in our survey link: https://bit.ly/SummerEBTfoodprogram

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma opts out of federal summer food program for kids. Your thoughts?