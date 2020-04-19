Some Thoughts on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is a leading specialty retailer in the United States. The company, which was founded in 1990 and went public in 2007, offers a mix of prestige and mass beauty products through 1,257 stores, as well as online through its website and mobile app (e-commerce accounted for 12% of Ulta's sales in 2019).

The company also offers a full service salon in its stores, which meets a need for some customers and can drive business to the other side of the house (selling beauty products). As shown below, the unit count has nearly quadrupled over the past decade - during a period where many brick-and-mortar retailers have been battening down the hatches as they faced a changing competitive landscape, largely at the hands of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).





In addition to adding roughly 900 new stores, Ulta has also reported strong same-store sales (comps): over the past 10 years, comps have increased by roughly 10% per annum, with the worst performance over the period at up 5% in 2019. (Note that new stores, as they work their way to 100% productivity over the course of a few years, have been a material contributor to same-store sales growth for Ulta.) The end result has been a roughly 65% increase in sales per average store over the past decade, from $3.7 million per unit in 2009 to $6.1 million per unit in 2019. Collectively, these factors have driven a six-fold increase in revenue over the past decade.

Revenue growth, combined with an improvement in gross margins and slight operating leverage, has resulted in a 30% compounded annual growth rate for operating income over the past decade. Diluted earnings per share has followed suit, climbing from 70 cents per share in 2009 to $12.2 per share in 2019 - a CAGR of 34% (with help from a lower effective tax rate and a growing emphasis on repurchases, with the share count down 10% over the past four years).

Ulta competes in a fragmented market that offers distribution through many channels, including specialty retail (like Ulta), drug stores, department stores and e-commerce. As noted in the annual report, management estimates that it holds roughly 8% market share of the $89 billion beauty product industry. Most notably, the company has doubled its share in cosmetics over the past five years (this is also its largest category at 50% of revenue). Those gains also came during a period when prestige makeup led the category's growth by a wide margin, benefiting Ulta. The combination of these two factors has been the primary driver of the company's impressive revenue growth. (It is a smaller player in categories like skincare and fragrances, with low single-digit share.)

As noted earlier, Ulta has significantly expanded its footprint over the past decade. As a result, the company is only a few hundred units away from its long-term target (1,500 to 1,700 stores in the United States). Said differently, it is likely to reach saturation in the U.S. within four or five years at the recent pace of unit growth (the impact of Covid-19 will likely delay that). Longer term, management has shared plans to expand internationally, beginning with Canada (plans for an omni-channel offering by 2021). It's still early, but a successful rollout in Canada could provide some hope that the company will still be able to add new units for years, or even decades, to come. Ulta's success or failure in Canada is something I'll be watching closely over the next several years.