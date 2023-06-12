Thousands attend Manningtree festival about climate crisis

Thousands of people attended a festival held in a small town to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

The Earth Festival, in Manningtree, Essex, aimed to inspire people to live a more sustainable life, through speeches, music, games and workshops.

It was organised by the local environmental group Practical Actions for Climate and the Environment (Pace).

"It was bigger and better than I could have hoped for," said Pace's Bonny Williams.

"Our counts have estimated that at least 3,000 people came to our tiny town throughout the day, which is 3,000 more people becoming inspired and empowered to make change in their corner of the world."

More than 100 volunteers helped out at the festival on Sunday afternoon, which featured 56 stalls, 10 talks about the environment plus 12 musical performances.

The wild swimming group Manningtree Mermaids, which has formed a group called Safe Water in Manningtree, had a stall promoting its campaign to get bathing water status for the town.

Around 500 people took to the water, and they were counted up to provide evidence for the application for the status.

Ms Williams said taking action on climate change "couldn't be more important" and she was proud of the impact being made in the town, which is the smallest in England when it comes to geographical size, at just 19 hectares (47 acres).

"With the Earth set to reach 1.5 degrees of warming at some point in the next three years, our town puts it at the top of its priority list," she said.

"Our aim was to inspire, educate and empower people to make the everyday choices which will make a difference.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the festival, but now we are looking for action."

