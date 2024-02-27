Thousands attend Port Clinton Burning Snowman Fest

PORT CLINTON ― Nine years ago, an event on the Portage River was created to get people out of their houses, enjoy the fresh air, and say goodbye to winter.

Little did the organizers know in 2015 that the event would grow into something much larger and impactful for more people than they imagined.

The snowman is lit as a crowd gathers in Port Clinton.

Snowman hits 30 feet tall in 2024

Burning Snowman Fest was Feb. 24 from noon until 10 p.m. at Dock's Beach House and Mr. Ed's on Lakeshore Drive on the west side of Port Clinton. The snowman this year was constructed on the beach as he was 30 feet tall. Past snowmen had been moved into place, but Ellis the snowman was built on site with a wooden frame.

On Saturday, the festival was packed with more than a few thousand people, all eager to bid farewell to winter.

Richard Butler, an Ohio native who now lives in Michigan, expressed his love for the event. "I attend this event every year. I wouldn't miss it for the world."

Festival started small and now draws thousands

The Burning Snowman Fest has evolved into a major community event that draws thousands of people from near and far. It has become a grand spectacle filled with fire dancers, ice carvers, beer tents, music, food, dancing and the iconic burning of Ellis, the 30-foot snowman.

The snowman named Ellis for 2024 goes up in flames on Saturday night in Port Clinton.

While the festival is a time of celebration and revelry, it also serves a greater purpose. Proceeds go towards charitable organizations such as Kids for Christmas, the Port Clinton Police and Fire Department, Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center and Team VIAC.

“I can’t thank people enough for supporting us,” said, Lenny Kromer, organizer and chairperson of the Burning Snowman Fest. “We love to give back to the community and hope you enjoy the light show.”

A huge crowd gathers on the beach in Port Clinton to watch the snowman burn.

Although the festival is typically for individuals 21 years and older, there is also a Family Freeze night held on Friday. This family-friendly event features ice carving, music, hot drinks, food, face painting and a fire show from the Ohio Burn Unit.

DJ Xipilli, who has been a part of the festival for the past two years, highlighted the importance of the event. He said, "The Burning Snowman event brings people out of their homes. It gives them a reason to socialize after the long winter months.

"The fact that the proceeds go to various charities makes it even more special," he said. "It's a good time with a good cause that truly brings the community together."

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Burning Snowman Fest draws countless fans to Port Clinton