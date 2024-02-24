Thousands attend sixth annual Macaroni Mania in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– It was a carb fest in North Myrtle Beach as local chefs and restaurants competed in a macaroni and cheese cook-off to benefit the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.



The 6th Annual Macaroni Mania started at 11 Saturday morning and ended at 4pm, at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.



There was about 11 competitors and more than 40 vendors.



From traditional mac and cheese, to an egg roll style, variety of creations was sampled and judged.



There was also live entertainment and even a petting zoo.



Humane Society Executive Director Tina Hunter says thousands attended today.

“I’m not going to lie I’ve shed a tear or two today just at the sheer generosity of folks in the community,” she said. “Obviously this mission is near and dear to my heart but to see this many people in our community to come out and say they support the work that we are doing. It means the world to us.”

All proceeds go to shelter operations, to include a new building for the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.

“Our shelter is the oldest in our county and it was built in the 70s when there were only 3,000 people in North Myrtle Beach so we’ve definitely outgrown that facility,” said Hunter.

Hunter said they are still in the early planning stages for the new building, but an architect has been hired and fundraising is currently underway. If you are interested in helping with this cause or adopting a pet you can visit the shelter’s website.

* * *

Adriana Cotero is News13’s weekend evening anchor and a morning reporter. She joined the team in July 2023 after working in the island of Guam. Adriana is from Saline, Michigan, and graduated from Central Michigan University. Follow Adriana on Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram and read more of her work here.

