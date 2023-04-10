Thousands attend the White House’s “Eggucation” themed Easter Egg Roll

Storyful

A fishing boat carrying 400 people was seen “in distress” in the central Mediterranean, the migrant rescue organization Sea-Watch said on April 9.Support service Alarm Phone said it had received a call from the boat located between Malta and Greece. Alarm Service said the boat had reported that it “had ran out of fuel” and passengers were “taking out incoming water with buckets.”Alarm Phone added that a woman on the boat had told them that the captain had left and there was “nobody who can steer the boat.” The boat had departed from Tobruk, Libya, the service said.In a press release, Sea-Watch reported that the boat was stationary and leaking. “Women and children are on board,” they said.Footage filmed by Giacomo Zorzi showed the boat from the air as well as merchant vessels nearby.The incident follows on from the rescue of 440 migrants on April 4, after an 11-hour operation in stormy seas near Malta. Credit: Giacomo Zorzi/Sea-Watch via Storyful