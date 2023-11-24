Thousands give back at Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K

It's a Thanksgiving morning tradition as thousands of Marylanders gathered Thursday for the big Turkey Trot before they gobble up their turkey dinner. More than 15,000 people across the Baltimore area participated in the annual Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K, one of the biggest fundraising events in Maryland, taking place in six different locations, from Towson to Bel Air, Westminster to Arnold, and Ellicott City to Baltimore City. It's a tradition that's more than 25 years old. It's a healthy start to Thanksgiving day, but it's as much about the fanfare as it is about the fitness. Dozens of people and pets dressed head to toe in their best turkey attire. Chris Baron was one of the people dressed as a turkey on the run.

