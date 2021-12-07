Thousands of Belgian health workers protest compulsory vaccination
Almost 4,000 people take to the streets in Brussels against a plan by the Belgian government to impose vaccination on health workers early next year.
Almost 4,000 people take to the streets in Brussels against a plan by the Belgian government to impose vaccination on health workers early next year.
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New YorkWhen the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs.Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days of the late sex-trafficker’s romance with his alleged accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping him groom and abuse four underage girl
Christina Aguilera wore black and yellow chaps and a bodysuit for her performance of "Dirrty" at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday.
It’s “a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls,” one person hit back at the extremist Florida Republican on Twitter.
Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was taken to a hospital after he was leveled by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba and wheeled off on a stretcher Tuesday night. The 27-year-old Khaira suffered an “upper-body blow,” the team said, and was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Khaira's head was down as he gathered in the puck 6:10 into the second period.
Title challenger Max Verstappen has been bullied by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team this season, former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has told AFP.
Brooke Shields, 56, looks strong in a yellow bathing suit on the beach after her leg injury in a new photo. She broke her femur in February and is on the mend.
Becky G turned heads as she arrived at the 2021 People's Choice Awards wearing a sizzling black and yellow Roberto Cavalli gown. The vibrant floor-length ensemble featured an extreme thigh-high slit and stomach cut-out. She paired the gown with a pair of Jimmy Choo Max 150 Suede open toe platform sandals.
Letters allegedly sent from Prince Philip to Princess Diana appear to show him taking her side over Charles' in the divorce. He says, among other things, that Charles was "silly" and that no one in their "right mind" would leave Diana for Camilla.
Michelle Beadle has further elaborated on the idea that LeBron James wanted her fired from ESPN. In November, on her own podcast, Beadle said that she found out that James tried to get her axed. This week, Beadle went on the "House of Strauss" ...
Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young leaves little to the imagination in a see-through dress at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.
An Illinois man has been accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend on Thanksgiving while she was on a date with another man. Robert “Bobby” J. Tarr, 48, is now facing three counts of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Leslie Reeves—who had taught self-defense courses in the community and was an outspoken advocate against domestic violence. Tarr is also facing one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Christopher J. Smith, 48, who had been on
Over the following few days, fans would go crazy trying to guess his current weight, but ESPN's Tim MacMahon seems to have found the answer. According to his sources, Zion is at 330 pounds right now, which puts him among the heaviest players in NBA ...
Bill Belichick and his Patriots players clearly enjoyed beating the AFC East rival Bills in some rough Buffalo weather conditions Monday night.
The Ravens employed a little-used strategy in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, having safety Chuck Clark intentionally jump offside late in the game. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t want to talk about it. “I don’t need to get into the strategy of it all,” Harbaugh said. “But sometimes, it is, [and] sometimes, it isn’t.” [more]
Exit International Switzerland has just legalized a new way to die by assisted suicide. The country’s medical review board has authorized the use of the Sarco Suicide Pod, which is a 3-D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows that can be transported to a tranquil place for a person’s final moments of life. Conventional assisted-suicide methods have generally involved a chemical substance. Inventor Philip Nitschke of Exit International told the website SwissInfo.ch that his “death pod”
Clint Frazier took to Twitter Tuesday, breaking his silence on signing with the Cubs and taking a shot at the Yankees.
“Being trans has not affected my ability to do this sport and being able to continue is very rewarding," she said.
The lawsuit argued that Joe Biden's wins in key battleground states should be thrown out over unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud.
Jennifer Eakins is here to help you decide who’s no longer worth keeping on fantasy teams with one week left to get rosters ready for the postseason.
The 100,000 lights on the conservative network's "All-American Christmas Tree" were only switched on Sunday.