Thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies delivered to San Luis Obispo for annual drop
Thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies delivered to San Luis Obispo for annual drop
Thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies delivered to San Luis Obispo for annual drop
Here's what to know about eating snow, ordering a Double Big Mac and more.
This is our interview show, where we sit down with interesting, knowledgeable folks and dive deep into their favorite topics. For this weekend's Special Equity Edition, we invited Gené Teare to come back on the podcast. Longtime listeners will recall that we've had Gené on a time or two to chat venture capital data with us, and she's back to do the same this week!
From students to executives, everyone has to eat. We've put together our list of the best credit cards for groceries.
Wondering what happens to your old credit card after a balance transfer? You may be surprised to find out it doesn’t close automatically.
Learn how to lower your credit card interest rate by improving your credit, shopping around, and negotiating with your credit card company.
Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise are also not immune to the effects of deepfake technology.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
A new election forecast outlines just how important inflation will be in determining the next president. It's looking like a nail-biter.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
New rental apartments are expected to continue to boost inventory and bring down prices, offering relief to America's renters.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 isn’t taking Google’s Gemini AI to China. The Chinese version of the flagship phone reportedly uses Baidu’s Ernie chatbot to power the phone’s AI-powered features.
An aerial adventure title called Ultrawings 2 has hit PlayStation VR2 earlier than just about anyone expected, including the game's developers.
The raft of iOS changes Apple dropped in the European Union yesterday, as it prepares for enforcement of the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) to kick in March 7, include some big developments around browsers that look set to shake up a pretty stale market. The goal for the EU regulation is exactly that: To force digital markets that are dominated by a handful of powerful intermediaries, which the DMA calls "gatekeepers", to be more open and welcoming to competition. Apple is one of six designated gatekeepers, with its iOS App Store and Safari browser listed as "core platform services" under the regulation -- meaning Apple is subject to set of obligations and restrictions on how it can operate these services.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
Four years after leaving iOS, Fortnite is coming back — but only European players will be dropping in this time. The endless beef between Epic Games and Apple over the company's App Store fees took its most recent surprise turn on Thursday when the iPhone maker announced changes coming to iOS in the EU. In an effort to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a set of pro-competition rules implemented to regulate six of the biggest tech companies, Apple will begin allowing apps to be "sideloaded" — installed from sources beyond the App Store's walled garden.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.
Budget electronics retailer Newegg just opened up a program that sells refurbished gadgets. The company promises a wide range of discounted devices, from Apple products to graphics cards.
Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.
Last summer, Google launched Project IDX, its experimental web-based full-stack development environment with built-in support for Codey (Google's version of GitHub Copilot) and Flutter (Google's cross-platform development framework). With today's release, Google is delivering on several promises it made when it first launched Project IDX, including the addition of built-in iOS and Android simulators in the browser. This will allow developers to preview their applications, no matter whether they are web or Flutter apps, without having to ever leave Project IDX.