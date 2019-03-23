Thousands of Brexit protesters flood the streets of London calling for new referendum

As the tire fire that is Theresa May's handling of Brexit continues to burn, a crowd pegged at around a million people flooded the streets of London on Saturday, protesting the disastrous policy and calling on a new referendum.

While the option of a second referendum on Brexit was once seen as highly unlikely, there's now a semblance of hope for those backing the vote. Prime Minister May has bungled the process and is faced with a variety of dubious options, including a yet-again delayed exit or even a no-deal Brexit that would have serious ramifications.

Dubbed "Put It To The People," Saturday's march saw around a million people participate, organizers said. The event also included a rally in front of Parliament. London Mayor Sadiq Khan was among those marching and he was scheduled to speak at the post-march rally.

And we're off! 🙌



Here in London, thousands of people from across our city and country have come together with @peoplesvote_uk to send a clear message:



Enough is enough - it's time to give the British public the final say on Brexit. #PeoplesVote 🇪🇺#PutItToThePeople 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/wJzXF4UB6N







— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 23, 2019

The swarm of people in London was in direct contrast to the much smaller "March to Leave," a two-week trek of pro-leave protesters led by Nigel Farage, walking from Sunderland with the aim of arriving in London on Friday, March 29, the originally planned Brexit date.

In London, though, the streets were flooded with protesters holding quippy signs and marching in costume, all part of the growing movement to demand a new vote over leaving the EU.

Even superheroes backed the second vote protest. More

Image: Getty Images

One of many, many clever signs seen in London during Saturday's protest. More

Image: Getty Images

The movement to remain in the EU got a big boost in visibility earlier in the week when an online petition calling for revoking Article 50, the law that outlines how countries can exit the EU, gained so many signatures (now at 4.4 million) that it crashed the government's petition website.