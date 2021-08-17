Thousands of Californians likely to lose power amid powerful winds, wildfire threat

Tim Stelloh
·1 min read

Tens of thousands of Northern Californians are likely to lose power Tuesday as gusty winds return to the region, potentially sparking more wildfires in a state where the second-largest blaze on record is burning across more than a half-million acres.

California’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric, warned about 39,000 customers across 16 counties Sunday that they could lose power when operators shut down equipment to prevent wildfires.

The utility said on its website Monday that the outages were “likely.”

Most of the shutoffs will occur in two counties, one of them Butte, one of four counties where the massive Dixie Fire has scorched nearly 570,000 acres, the utility said.

A little over a quarter of the blaze, which ignited more than a month ago and destroyed the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville this month, was surrounded by containment lines Monday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Powerful offshore winds are expected to pick up Tuesday night, a potentially devastating event as most of California is experiencing "extreme" or "exceptional" drought. The utility said the shutoffs could last as long as two days for some customers.

The utility began using the proactive measure during a wave of devastating wildfires in recent years, including the deadliest in state history, the Camp Fire of 2018. The company pleaded guilty to unlawfully starting the fire, which left at least 84 people dead, after investigators blamed its transmission lines.

PG&E, which declared bankruptcy in the fire’s aftermath, also pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California Congestion Nears New High, East Coast Gridlock Worsens

    It's only mid-August — the early days of peak shipping season — but the record for container ships anchored off California is already on the verge of being broken. Port congestion is simultaneously building along the East Coast, with anchorage numbers off Georgia well into the double digits and, for the first time this year, a growing queue offshore of the Port of New York and New Jersey. Southern California Congestion Soars California congestion previously peaked in the first quarter. On Feb. 1

  • Newsom, California Health Officer Issue Emergency Orders To Prepare Hospitals & ICUs For Increasing Delta Surge

    On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office announced that one of his staffers, who was fully vaccinated, had contracted Covid-19. According to multiple reports, the staffer had not been near the governor or any of the aides who have worked closely with Newsom’s of late. The breakthrough case in Newsom’s orbit comes on the same […]

  • Emaciated bear cub may have lost mom to California wildfire

    Firefighters are keeping an eye on a lone, emaciated bear cub that may have lost its mother to the country's largest wildfire now burning in Northern California. “Generally when you see them with a sow or a mother bear, they’ll stay with the mother bear and run off,” said firefighter Johnnie Macy, who was deployed from Golden, Colorado, to battle the fire. Macy said on Sunday that they've been monitoring the cub for several days, to determine if it is an orphan.

  • Crews battling California's mammoth Dixie fire brace for high winds

    Strike teams battling a mammoth wildfire displacing thousands of northern California residents braced for a resurgence of high winds on Monday, as the state's largest utility warned customers that widespread precautionary power shutoffs were likely this week. The so-called Dixie fire has blackened nearly 570,000 acres (230,670 hectares) of drought-parched timber and brush in the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains northeast of San Francisco since erupting July 14, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). Roughly 15,000 additional structures were listed as threatened on Monday, and nearly 28,700 people were estimated to be under evacuation orders, said Jim Evans, a spokesman for the Dixie fire incident command.

  • Local officials are reportedly worried chlorine suppliers are prioritizing swimming pools over drinking water in several US states

    A shortage of chlorine has caused at least 10 water systems to apply for assistance under the EPA's Safe Drinking Water Act for the first time ever.

  • Minn. Residents Warned They Might Need to Evacuate amid 'Rapidly Growing' Wildfire

    As of Monday, the Greenwood Fire was estimated to be about 1,000 acres in size as the forecast warned of "near-critical fire weather conditions"

  • Travis Pastrana tears up Mount Washington in wildest hillclimb video ever

    New Hampshire's Mount Washington is known for some of the most extreme weather in the continental United States — or really, the planet. Also extreme: The video you see above, of Travis Pastrana breaking his own record at the Mount Washington Hill Climb, aka the Climb to the Clouds. The climb first took place in 1904, seven years before the Indy 500, 12 years before the Pikes Peak Hillclimb, and a few decades before the existence of particularly good automotive brakes.

  • Stranded rafters cling to burnt log and rock in raging river, Oregon cops say

    When rescuers went to help save the rafters, they also got stranded.

  • California fire threatens homes as blazes burn across West

    Thousands of Northern California homes were threatened Sunday by the nation's largest wildfire and officials warned the danger of new blazes erupting across the West was high because of unstable weather. Thunderstorms that moved in starting Friday didn't produce much rain but whipped up winds and generated lightning strikes across the northern Sierra where crews were battling the month-old Dixie Fire. James Reichle evacuated from Greenville and has been sleeping with his dog in a trailer outside a church.

  • Shocking Photo Shows 600 Afghans Crammed Inside US Military Plane

    A photo of more than 600 Afghans packed into a cargo plane offered a ray of hope Monday amid a day of otherwise dark developments, as the Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan spread to the capital of Kabul. The stunning Defense Department photo, seen in full below, shows a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III bound Sunday night from Kabul to Qatar with about 640 Afghans aboard, according to the publication Defense One. This journey is believed to be among the most people the plane has ever carried an

  • Dave Roberts has already learned an important lesson about Max Scherzer

    The Dodgers' manager learned a hard truth about Max Scherzer when he's pitching during a recent start.

  • California’s scorched earth: More than 1 million acres burned

    More than one million acres have already burned in California as of August 14, Cal Fire reports.

  • Birds in ‘doughnut’ formations appear on Missouri weather radar. What are they doing?

    Weather radar has captured rings formed by flocks of birds in Missouri — take a look.

  • This TikTok-famous kitchen gadget for meal prep lovers is back in stock: ‘Why didn’t I think of this?’

    The tool is a must-have for weekdays. The post This TikTok-famous kitchen gadget for meal prep lovers is back in stock: ‘Why didn’t I think of this?’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • PG&E warns of possible PSPS outages

    Public safety power shutoffs could leave up to 39,000 customers across northern California without power starting Tuesday night, PG&E officials said Sunday night. The PSPS warnings come as the company's meteorologists continue to monitor dry offshore winds forecasted to arrive on Tuesday evening, August 17.

  • Small Towns Grow Desperate for Water in California

    MENDOCINO, Calif. — As a measure of both the nation’s creaking infrastructure and the severity of the drought gripping California, there is the $5 shower. That’s how much Ian Roth, the owner of the Seagull Inn, a bed-and-breakfast in this tourist town three hours north of San Francisco, spends on water every time a guest washes for five minutes under the shower nozzle. Water is so scarce in Mendocino, an Instagram-ready collection of pastel Victorian homes on the edge of the Pacific, that restau

  • As Colorado River Basin states confront water shortages, it's time to focus on reducing demand

    Water flows into a canal that feeds farms in Casa Grande, Ariz. AP Photo/Darryl WebbThe U.S. government announced its first-ever water shortage declaration for the Colorado River on Aug. 16, 2021, triggering future cuts in the amount of water states will be allowed to draw from the river. The Tier 1 shortage declaration followed the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s forecast that the water in Lake Mead – the largest reservoir in the U.S., located on the Arizona-Nevada border – will drop below an elev

  • You can buy full-sized, retro arcade game machines from Walmart — including Pac-Man and Frogger

    Bring the nostalgic fun of an ‘80s-style arcade right to your home.

  • Parts of the US are getting dangerously hot. Yet Americans are moving the wrong way

    As the climate changes, census data shows that Americans are shifting from safer areas of the US to the regions most at risk of heating and flooding Lake Mead, the United States’ largest reservoir, is at the lowest levels ever recorded. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA Science has provided America with a decent idea of which areas of our country will be most devastated by climate change, and which areas will be most insulated from the worst effects. Unfortunately, it seems that US population flows ar

  • Honus Wagner card sells for $6.6M, obliterating record for most expensive card

    The famed T206 Honus Wagner card has reclaimed the record for most expensive trading card ever sold.