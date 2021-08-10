Thousands of Californians under evacuation orders as Dixie Fire nears 500,000 acres

Rebecca Falconer
·2 min read

Over 12,000 people in eight California counties are under wildfire evacuation evacuation orders — most impacted by America's biggest blaze, the Dixie Fire.

The latest: The Dixie Fire, the second-largest in California's history, was threatening Indian Valley homes near the fire-ravaged town of Greenville Monday night. Images taken from the scene showed the blaze that's razed more than 482,000 acres creating its own weather overnight.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Sloan's Lake on Tuesday amid poor air quality due to smoke from California wildfires mixed with elevated ozone pollution in Denver on Tuesday. Colorado also has a large wildfire burning, the Sylvan Fire, near Eagle, west of Denver. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty

Threat level: Smoke from 108 large fires in the West has reduced air quality in the eastern U.S. this week, with places including New York City, Iowa and Minnesota experiencing hazy skies.

  • Air quality in Denver has been particularly bad, with smoke from California's 11 large fires traveling some 1,000 miles. The Colorado city has this week recorded some of the worst air quality in the world.

  • Firefighters across the West also now face the threat of another extreme heat wave this week.

Context: A sweeping new report from the UN's IPCC concludes: "Human influence on the climate system is now an established fact."

For the record: The Dixie Fire has destroyed 873 buildings since igniting on July 14 and was 22% contained. Cal Fire doesn't expect containment until Aug. 30.

  • Heavy smoke from the blaze abated earlier Monday, enabling aircraft to help join firefighting efforts, AP notes. By Monday night, the wildfire was raging along the Moonlight fire burn scar.

  • Plumas County Sheriff's Office officials said at a Monday evening briefing that four people listed as unaccounted for had been found.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the Dixie Fire's threat to Indian Valley homes.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eight missing as Dixie fire rages in California

    Officials on Sunday said the raging Dixie Fire in northern California is now the second-largest recorded in the state's history, days after the blaze destroyed a historic gold rush town and forced the evacuation of thousands.State fire officials said the massive wildfire had grown to almost half a million acres as of Sunday morning and was 21% contained.Only last year's August Complex Fire, which consumed more than 1 million acres, was bigger. So far, no deaths have been attributed to the wildfire but at least eight people were missing as of late Saturday.Five of the missing belong to the old mining town of Greenville where the fire leveled most of its downtown, about 160 miles north of Sacramento.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have started when a tree fell on one of the utility's power lines.

  • Dixie Fire, still raging, is now California's second-largest wildfire ever

    The Dixie Fire had grown to more than 463,000 acres, or 724 square miles (1,876 square kilometers), as of 9 a.m. (1600 GMT)on Sunday morning and was 21% contained, according to state fire officials. Only the August Complex Fire of August 2020, which consumed more than 1 million acres, was bigger. Thus far, no deaths have been attributed to the wildfire.

  • Dry California tourist town to guests: 'Please conserve'

    Hotels have closed their lobby bathrooms and residents have stopped watering their gardens in the foggy outpost about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of San Francisco after two years of little rain sapped many of the wells Mendocino depends on for potable water. Mendocino's water woes were compounded in recent weeks when the city of Fort Bragg a few miles to the north — its main backup water supplier — informed officials that it, too, had a significant drop in its drinking water reserves after the Noyo River recorded its lowest flows in decades.

  • Coronavirus latest news: No guarantee exams will return next year despite fears of record grade inflation, Gavin Williamson says

    Gavin Williamson: Students ‘deserve’ top A-level grades PCR swabs pile up on streets as testing descends into ‘absolute mess’ GPs suffer increasing abuse from patients struggling to access care Civil servants could face pay cut if they don’t head back to the office Chef's anti-vaccine family killed by coronavirus

  • Dallas and Austin public schools will require masks in defiance of governor's directive. Houston is probably next.

    Dallas and Austin public schools will require masks in defiance of governor's directive. Houston is probably next.

  • Won't get a COVID vaccine? Some bosses may charge you $20 to $50 more for health insurance on every paycheck

    Tyson Foods, United Airlines, CNN and the military are requiring COVID shots. Will your boss join the list? Could they charge you more for insurance?

  • California healthcare workers protest state's vaccination mandate

    Several hundred demonstrators, some self-identified healthcare workers, gathered outside two California hospitals on Monday to protest the state's requirement that industry workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • 15% Of New Covid Cases Now Afflict Children; U.S. Seeing “Continuing Substantial Increase” In Infections Among Kids As They Return To School

    Less than one week before the nation’s second-largest school district in Los Angeles welcomes students back to campus, a new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics found “a continuing substantial increase” of Covid cases among children. “As of August 5, nearly 4.3 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the […]

  • COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan

    Members of the U.S. military will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next month under a plan laid out by the Pentagon Monday and endorsed by President Joe Biden. In memos distributed to all troops, top Pentagon leaders said the vaccine is a necessary step to maintain military readiness. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the mid-September deadline could be accelerated if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

  • The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but unproductive, health experts say

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame doesn't help end the pandemic.

  • Reliance joins Bill Gates, others to invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage co

    Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it would invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage company Ambri Inc, along with billionaire Bill Gates, investment management firm Paulson & Co and others. The investment comes months after Reliance unveiled a $10 billion green energy plan in its drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035, with plans to build four 'giga factories' at Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat to produce solar cells and modules, energy storage batteries, fuel cells and green hydrogen. Reliance, through its wholly-owned unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), will acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri for $50 million, the company said https://bit.ly/2VJKYVx in a statement.

  • Parole allowed for man who buried California victim alive

    Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed the release of a killer who served four decades in prison for the murder of a developmentally disabled California man who was buried alive, officials said Monday. Newsom took no action last Friday on the state parole board's latest decision granting parole to David Weidert, his office said Monday, meaning that Weidert, 58, is now eligible for release. Weidert received a life sentence for killing 20-year-old Fresno-area resident Michael Morganti in 1980 to cover up a $500 burglary.

  • Chinese, Russian militaries hold drills in northwest China

    Chinese and Russian military forces are engaged in joint exercises in northwestern China as ties grow between the two autocratic states amid uncertainty over instability in Afghanistan. The exercises involving ground troops and air forces are due to continue through Friday in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous region. The region borders on Xinjiang, where China has detained more than 1 million Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities in what it calls a campaign against terrorism and extremism.

  • N.Y. state Assembly nears the end of its Cuomo investigation

    The New York state Assembly will release information about its investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s alleged misconduct as early as later this month. While Cuomo is giving no indication that he plans to step down, some of his top aides are leaving their posts.

  • California travel blogger in coma after scooter crash in Bali, family says

    "I just want to be by her side," Kaitlyn McCaffery's mother said. The family says they are prevented from seeing her in Bali because of Covid travel restrictions.

  • Trump was ‘in pain and afraid’ during post-Covid display of bravado, niece’s book says

    Mary Trump’s new book The Reckoning, seen by the Guardian, describes a national trauma worsened by her uncle Donald Trump came out to the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from hospital. The then US president had a pained expression that Mary recognised from her grandmother, she recalls in the book. Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters Donald Trump was “afraid” when he put on a display of bravado at the White House after being treated for a severe coronavirus infection, his estranged n

  • There Will Be Plenty of Rain, Snow, and Ice This Winter, According to the Farmers' Almanac

    Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.

  • Scorching Heat Waves This Week In Northwest, Heartland

    Dangerously hot and humid weather this week may have some truckers dreaming of cool breezes and snow-capped mountains. One region of the country will be baking in triple-digit heat for a few days, while another will have to deal with humidity pushing the heat index past 100 degrees. The Heartland Portions of the Plains and Mississippi Valley are where drivers will find temperatures in the 90s, which doesn't sound out of the ordinary for August. However, paired with oppressive humidity levels, te

  • Northern California residents living in the devastating Dixie Fire’s path defy evacuation orders

    California’s third-largest wildfire ever, the Dixie Fire, is still wreaking havoc across the forest of the Sierra Nevada, devastating the Northern California town of Greenville. But residents in nearby Taylorsville, where five people are missing, have vowed to stay put in their houses, refusing to heed officials’s evacuation orders.

  • 'River Dave' grateful for help after fire ravaged his home

    An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers for a place to live. “I feel about as good as I ever have in my life," David Lidstone 81, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, saying he has many friends. Lidstone lived in the woods along the Merrimack River in the town of Canterbury.