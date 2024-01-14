Thousands call for release of hostages at pro-Israel rally in London

The London event coincides with a 24-hour rally being held in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv

Thousands have attended a pro-Israel rally in London to mark 100 days since the 7 October attacks and call for the release of all hostages from Gaza.

People gathered in Trafalgar Square carrying Israeli flags and holding pictures of some of the 105 people still believed to be being held.

Appearing remotely, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that "this battle belongs to the whole free world".

It comes as Israel faces mounting pressure over civilian deaths in Gaza.

President Herzog told the crowd: "In the face of those who wish to scare us into silence, you've stood up and spoken out with clarity, pride, and passion."

He also thanked the King, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for their expressions of support following the 7 October attacks.

Other speakers included Israel's ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, and Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy. A minute's silence was also held.

People in the crowd told the BBC they were worried the hostages were being forgotten and that they felt compelled to attend and show support for Israel.

One organiser told the audience he had "never been prouder to be Jewish", prompting cheers.

The event also heard from Conservative peer Lord Pickles, the UK's special envoy for post-Holocaust issues, and Labour MP Christian Wakeford, a supporter of Labour Friends of Israel.

Lord Pickles said that Gaza could be rebuilt and peace brought to the Middle East, but that such a process could only begin if "we bring the hostages home".

Former home secretary Suella Braverman was in the audience and said she was "here to stand in solidarity with Israel".

"It has been 100 days since innocent people have been taken hostage by the Hamas terrorists and we need to bring them home now," she told the PA news agency.

Security for the event was tight, with attendees having to wait in long queues and undergo bag searches before being allowed to enter the square.

The weeks following the 7 October attacks brought what the Metropolitan Police described as a "massive increase" in antisemitic incidents in London.

They saw Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups cross into Israel and carry out attacks on civilian and military targets, killing around 1,200 people and taking an estimated 240 hostages.

A six-day ceasefire at the end of November saw 105 hostages released. Israel believes around 105 are still alive in Gaza, while a number of others are either unaccounted for or known to have died.

Following the attacks, Israel launched a ground invasion and bombing campaign in Gaza with the stated aim of destroying Hamas and removing the group from power in the territory.

On Saturday, thousands attended a march on Westminster calling for an end to the operation and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a case at the International Court of Justice, brought by South Africa, which accuses it of committing genocide.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry says that more than 23,000 people have so far been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its campaign.