Thousands of cartons of stolen cigarettes found in rental truck, Georgia cops say

A burglary report led police to a rental truck — and more than 2,220 cartons of cigarettes, Georgia cops say.

On Feb. 16, Atlanta officers received a report from the Rockmart Police Department about a yellow Penske truck authorities said had been used in a burglary the night before, according to the city’s police department.

Nearly 1,500 cartons of cigarettes were stolen, police said.

Rockmart police traced the truck to a shopping center in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood, where Atlanta officers stepped in.

Part of the bust was captured on an officer’s body camera video.

When officers arrived, they saw a man in a pink track suit standing near the rental truck, Atlanta police said in a Feb. 28 news release. The man hurried away when he spotted officers, who caught up with him at a Wells Fargo bank nearby.

Police said they could see multiple boxes from outside of the truck, prompting a search warrant. Inside they found 2,218 cartons of cigarettes — 1,492 of which had been stolen in the burglary, police said.

Officers also found ski masks, a pair of box cutters and the keys to the truck, police said.

The man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, according to Atlanta police.

Rockmart is about 50 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

