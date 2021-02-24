Thousands celebrate reinstatement of Nepal's Parliament

  • Nepalese supporters of a splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party participate in a rally to celebrate the Supreme Court order in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Nepal's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • A Nepalese supporter of a splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party participates in a rally to celebrate the Supreme Court order in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Nepal's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • Nepalese supporters of a splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party participate in a rally to celebrate the Supreme Court order in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Nepal's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • Nepalese supporters of a splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party participate in a rally to celebrate the Supreme Court order in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Nepal's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
1 / 4

Nepal Politics

Nepalese supporters of a splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party participate in a rally to celebrate the Supreme Court order in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Nepal's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters threw confetti and chanted slogans in Nepal’s capital on Wednesday to celebrate Parliament's reinstatement by the Supreme Court.

The court order was major blow to troubled Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who dissolved the legislature in December because of a feud within the governing Nepal Communist Party.

The jubilant demonstrators applauded the court's decision and demanded Oli's immediate dismissal. The court ruled on Tuesday that the dissolution was unconstitutional and that a meeting of the reinstated body must be called within 13 days.

Oli has not made any public comments since the ruling, which has put him in a difficult position because he will not have the support of a majority of lawmakers.

The Nepal Communist Party won a majority of the seats in 2017 elections, but has split following a feud between Oli and co-leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Without the support of Dahal's splinter group in Parliament, Oli would have difficulty remaining in office. However, no party holds a majority to form a new government, which is likely to lead to a political crisis.

Since Parliament’s dissolution in December, there have been regular street protests against Oli by tens of thousands of people in Kathmandu and other cities.

Recommended Stories

  • Nepal's top court orders reinstatement of parliament in blow to PM

    Nepal's top court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of parliament, dealing a blow to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli two months after he dissolved the house and called for an early election amid squabbling within the ruling Communist party. The ruling means Oli, who was elected in 2018 following his party’s landslide win in an election in 2017, faces a no-confidence vote once parliament re-sits. The Himalayan nation has been in political turmoil since December when Oli, who turned 69 on Tuesday, made a sudden decision to call elections 18 months ahead of schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the tourism-dependent economy hard.

  • Nepal's Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament

    Nepal’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional. The order will cause political trouble for Oli since he will not have a majority of votes in a reinstated Parliament.

  • Exclusive: Pro-Trump groups put a target on Big Tech

    A new pro-Trump think tank is leading a right-wing charge against Big Tech, urging Republican leaders to legislate to rein in the major platforms.What's happening: Republicans typically are skeptical of intervening in markets. But these groups are pressuring Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to drop that reluctance when it comes to Big Tech.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The Center for American Restoration, the new organization stood up by former Trump administration official Russ Vought, is leading a coalition of groups calling for a "proliferation of legislative activity" to reform Big Tech.They argue that the corporate power amassed by tech companies is a greater threat to free speech and democratic ideals than government overreach.The organizations signing on include Jim DeMint's Conservative Partnership Institute, Mike Davis' Internet Accountability Project, and L. Brent Bozell III's Media Research Center.The big picture: The fight between the pro-Trump and traditional free-market factions of the GOP over the right approach to Big Tech is yet another way the Republican policy agenda is splintering. What they're saying: "Conservatives have long been skeptical of government intervention in the free market, and such skepticism remains critical in the fights to come for our movement," the Center for American Restoration wrote in a Wednesday letter to congressional leaders. "But we cannot be blind to the reality that stares us in the face: concentrated corporate power of this nature is as much a threat to the spirit of our Constitution as abuses of its letter by the government itself."Context: Trump and his allies have long complained that tech platforms like Facebook and Twitter censor conservatives, and their anger only deepened with Trump's banishment from the social networks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The companies argue they're enforcing rules to protect users from hate speech and misinformation. Of note: As Axios' Ashley Gold notes, some former Trump-era Justice Department officials also are helping push anti- Big Tech messages as part of their new gigs.Alexei Woltornist, who formerly led communications for the DOJ's antitrust division, and Jonathan Bronitsky, who served as former Attorney General William Barr's chief speechwriter, have launched a PR and strategic communications firm called Athos that is partly focusing on Big Tech. One recent project includes landing an anti-Big Tech Newsweek op-ed about building a "second internet."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • McManus: Joe Manchin drives Democrats crazy, but they need more senators like him

    There's a reason Democrats treat the senator from West Virginia with deference: He's their 50th vote.

  • 20 Tarot Books That Will Help You Master the Cards in No Time

    Including one that the pros call the "most essential book on tarot ever written."From Oprah Magazine

  • Democrats seek control of commission to study January 6 attack

    Republicans have pushed for equal representation between both parties.

  • Analysis: U.S. bill rates risk going negative, but stimulus could change the course

    Short-dated U.S. Treasury debt yields risk turning negative as the U.S. government curbs sales of Treasury bills, but analysts are looking at the progress of the stimulus bill to assess whether any dip in yields could be a temporary issue. The U.S. Treasury Department, slashing its cash balance after amassing liquidity to pay for fiscal stimulus, which was delayed, said earlier this month it plans to cut its cash balance to $500 billion in June, from $1.7 trillion at year-end.

  • Why Republicans Are Pushing Back Against Xavier Becerra’s Confirmation

    On Tuesday, Xavier Becerra, California’s attorney general and President Joe Biden’s choice for the nation’s top health official, finally received his confirmation hearing — but not without hostility from Republicans. During the testimony before the Senate Health Committee, several GOP senators expressed concerns about Becerra’s lack of direct healthcare experience, as well as his explicit support for abortion rights. If confirmed as secretary, Becerra would play a vital part in fending off the pandemic, which has taken more than 500,000 American lives so far. So far, the Biden administration has operated without anyone in this post for more than a month. Becerra, California’s first Latinx attorney general, was first picked by Biden to be his Health and Human Services secretary in December. “Members of Congress do not become subject-matter experts just because they are members of Congress, just because they sit on a committee that has health responsibilities,” said Sen. Richard Burr, referring to Becerra’s experience as a congressman from California, serving on a health subcommittee. “I’m not sold yet. I’m not sure that you have the necessary experience or skills to do this job at this moment.” Sen. Mitt Romney vigorously questioned Becerra’s vote against a ban on late-term abortion. “I understand that people have different deeply held beliefs on this issue,” Becerra responded. “We may not always agree on where to go, but I think we can find some common ground on these issues.” But Romney pushed back. “I think we can reach common ground on many issues, but on partial-birth abortion, it sounds like we are not going to reach common ground there,” he said. Becerra is only one of Biden nominees facing opposition from the GOP. Neera Tanden, Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, has faced particular scrutiny, with Republican lawmakers refusing to confirm her due to her inappropriate behavior on social media. Tanden’s nomination was put in dire straits last week when Sen. Joe Manchin, a self-described “moderate conservative Democrat,” said he wouldn’t support her due to her public statements and tweets. “Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent,” Republican Sen. Susan Collins said on Monday. “Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency. Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend.” Despite Tanden facing public rejection from both Republicans and progressives, the White House said Tuesday that they are standing behind her. Republicans have similarly targeted Becerra since his selection was announced. Sen. Tom Cotton even went so far as to launch a digital advertisement in Georgia and New Hampshire that tied Becerra to California’s poor response to the pandemic. In his ongoing campaign against Becerra, Cotton said he stands against Becerra’s opinion that California schools, churches, and small businesses should stay closed while pandemic case numbers are high. Becerra’s confirmation hearing will continue with further questioning on Wednesday by the Finance Committee, which will then vote on sending his nomination to the Senate floor. If he isn’t able to secure the nomination, officials will choose a new nominee. However, it’s still likely that he will be confirmed, as long as he has total support from Democrats — who seem largely unconcerned about his prospects, and have pointed fingers at the GOP for playing politics amid the urgency to fill this top role during the coronavirus pandemic. “I understand the enormous challenges before us and our solemn responsibility to faithfully steward this agency that touches almost every aspect of our lives,” Becerra said in his opening statement, while spotlighting his family’s immigration story from Mexico. “I’m humbled by the task. And I’m ready for it. The mission of HHS — to enhance the health and wellbeing of all Americans — is core to who I am.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?How Biden Plans To Prioritize Women's RightsDid Biden Shoot Down Student Debt Forgiveness?What To Know About Biden's COVID-19 Relief Plan

  • Indian judge sees no reason to detain climate activist charged with sedition

    A New Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to 22-year-old climate activist, saying there was "scanty and sketchy evidence" of sedition in her efforts to help farmers protest in a case that has drawn global attention. Disha Ravi was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru on Feb. 13 and charged with sedition for her alleged role in the creation of an online toolkit that police said contained action plans used to foment violence during the farmers' protest. Tens of thousands have been camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi in bitter cold since December to protest new agricultural laws they say will hurt them to the benefit of large corporations.

  • It’s the most diverse Congress yet, but no Native American or Asian GOP senators

    Data: Brookings Institution; Chart: Sara Wise and Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe 117th Congress is the most ethnically and racially diverse Congress yet, but there are no Native Americans nor Asian Republicans in the Senate. Why it matters: Representation has improved in Congress, but there have been only 33 Black, Hispanic, Asian or Native American U.S. senators. There are 11 in the current Senate, even though those demographic groups make up 39% of the total population, according to census data. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFreshman Sen. Alex Padilla, a Democrat, is the record sixth Hispanic senator, and the first Hispanic senator to represent California. The victory of another Democrat, Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, made him the first Black senator to represent the state.His win also maintained the total number of current Black senators after Kamala Harris resigned to become vice president.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kenan Thompson and Crew Uncover a Shocking Secret in Kenan Sneak Peek

    Watch an exclusive sneak peek of tonight's all-new Kenan— Kenan Thompson's new NBC sitcom—below.

  • Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, aide says

    Nepal's embattled prime minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, will not resign but let parliament decide his fate instead, an aide said on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court rejected his decision to dissolve the legislature and call early elections. The Himalayan nation has been in political turmoil since December, when Oli suddenly dissolved parliament and announced the elections, citing a lack of cooperation on key policy issues by leaders of a rival faction of his ruling party. Oli, 69, has begun meeting allies in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to review the situation after the court held parliament's abrupt dissolution unconstitutional and ordered it to be called into session before March 8.

  • Seahawks get 4 spots on NFL’s list of top 100 catches of 2020

    The Seattle Seahawks notched four spots on the NFL's list of the 100 greatest catches of the 2020 season, three by Lockett and one by Moore.

  • Capitol attack demands 9/11-style commission to study security failures

    Our View: Top U.S. Capitol security officials contradicted themselves in Senate testimonies, revealing an ossified chain of command that needs reform.

  • Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador

    Linda Thomas-Greenfield was confirmed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday, a victory for the Biden administration as it seeks to reengage with the world body after four years of President Donald Trump's “America First” posture left the U.S. isolated internationally. Senators voted 78-20 to confirm Thomas-Greenfield to the post, which will be a Cabinet-level position. Thomas-Greenfield, a retired 35-year veteran of the foreign service who resigned during the Trump administration, will be the third African American, and the second African American woman, to hold the job.

  • Afghanistan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive amid rising violence

    Afghanistan began its first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, administering doses initially to security force members, health workers and journalists, in a campaign that may face challenges from a sharp rise in violence. The war-damaged country received 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is producing the vaccine for mid- and low-income countries, earlier this month. In a ceremony at the presidential palace, acting health minister Waheed Majroh said the vaccines would be provided to 250,000 people, mostly from the security, health, education and media sectors.