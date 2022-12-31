Thousands celebrate the new year in Wuhan amidst China's COVID wave

10
Martin Quin Pollard and Engen Tham
·3 min read

By Martin Quin Pollard and Engen Tham

WUHAN/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Thousands gathered in central Wuhan on Saturday night to count down to the start of what many hoped would be a much better year after a "tough" 2022 filled with lockdowns and in December a major new outbreak of the coronavirus.

Many released balloons into the sky when the clocks struck midnight, as per tradition in the central Chinese city where the pandemic began three years ago, before grabbing selfies with their friends.

"In the past year, I feel that COVID-19 was very serious and some of my family members have been hospitalised,” 17-year-old Wuhan high school student, surnamed Wang, told Reuters from the riverside shortly after midnight.

“I hope they will be healthy in the new year. This is the most important thing.”

Some came in fancy dress and almost everyone present wore masks as the country sees a wave of COVID which accelerated after curbs were dropped and which has since infected large swathes of the population with deaths now reaching an estimated 9000 a day according to UK-based health data firm Airfinity.

“I am afraid," said a lady surnamed Jin, referring to the possibility of being reinfected with COVID-19.

“I was still afraid when I came out tonight, but I just wanted to come out, because everyone has come out."

The crowds, including Jin, who were especially tightly packed in front of the old clock tower at Wuhan’s Hankou Customs House, were watched by large numbers of police officers, SWAT, unidentified plain-clothed personnel, and other security workers.In late November hundreds of people took part in lockdown demonstrations on the streets of cities across the country including Wuhan. Following those protests, China all but abandoned its strict "zero COVID" policy of stringent curbs.

“Those restrictions were in place for too long, so perhaps people were pretty unhappy," said 24-year-old Wuhan resident surnamed Chen, who works in e-commerce. "It had been a long time since things were lively and vibrant."

Police used loudspeakers at a number of locations, blasting out a short message on a loop telling people not to gather, to which people appeared to take little or no notice.

People just wanted to have a nice time.

“I’m looking forward to the new year but I'm also very nervous," said Wuhan resident Lily Zhao, 37, who works as a kindergarten teacher. "I'm wondering when this epidemic will be completely over.“

In Shanghai, which like many Chinese cities in 2022 was put under a lengthy lockdown, many thronged the historic riverside walkway, the Bund.

"We’ve all travelled in from Chengdu to celebrate in Shanghai," said Da Dai, a 28-year-old digital media executive who was travelling with two friends. "We’ve already had COVID, so now feel it’s safe to enjoy ourselves."While there were enough people on the Bund to warrant police directing the flow of those there, local F&B establishments were less busy than last year.

“It’s not nearly as busy as it was last year,” said a waiter at Lost Heaven restaurant close to the Bund. Some tables were empty, which would not normally be the case on NYE he said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. The restaurant had over 200 bookings, but typically has 20-30% more, he said.

“People have been afraid to come out since the COVID policy was loosened,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll be better next year.”

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard in Wuhan and Engen Tham in Shanghai, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • India suspends construction, demolition work in Delhi as air worsens

    India suspended most construction and demolition activities in and around Delhi on Friday after its air quality deteriorated and was forecast to worsen because of calmer winds and other atmospheric conditions, a government body said. Many of Delhi's 20 million residents complain of serious breathing problems between November and January. The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas said Delhi's air quality hit 399 on Friday - in the "very poor" category - and was forecast to become "severe" in the coming days because of "calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions".

  • Panama says it rejects First Quantum's legal bid to avoid halting operations

    The Panamanian government has rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum's legal proceedings to avoid halting operations at the Cobre Panama mine, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Friday. First Quantum was notified on Dec. 21 of a government order for it to create a plan to halt operations within 10 working days, after it missed a deadline for an agreement on increasing its payments to the Panamanian government. First Quantum had notified the country about two arbitration proceedings days after the order to halt operations.

  • Taiwan's Tsai thanks troops after China military maneuvers

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen thanked navy and army personnel on Friday for their service defending the island, after China sent a record-breaking number of warplanes and ships toward Taiwan this week. Tsai, addressing the Taiwanese Navy's 146th Fleet at a naval base on Penghu Island, said the military maneuvers by China earlier in the week were the largest to date this year.

  • China to stop testing chilled, frozen foods for COVID from Jan. 8

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's meat trade on Friday cheered the imminent end of testing and disinfecting chilled and frozen foods for COVID-19, more than two years after Beijing started the controversial practice, adding substantial costs to the trade. The State Administration for Market Regulation will stop testing chilled and frozen foods for COVID-19 from Jan. 8, according to a notice seen by Reuters and confirmed by the agency. It will also no longer require all imported chilled and frozen foods to enter centralised warehouses for disinfection and testing before they reach the domestic market.

  • Giant piles of luggage have dwindled at Mitchell International Airport as Southwest Airlines promises a return to normal service

    On Thursday there are small signs that things are slowly getting back to normal at Southwest Airlines ahead of the New Year's holiday travel.

  • EU rejects Italy's 'unjustified' push to test Chinese arrivals for COVID

    The EU has rejected Italy's push to implement COVID testing policies for all passengers arriving from China as cases continue to mount.

  • Transgender employee at center of contract controversy pledges to fight on

    He helps members in the LGBTQ community, so it’s easier for them to get the care they need and avoid harmful health experiences.

  • Man goes into stock room, steals unknown amount of items at Dollar General, MPD says

    A man is wanted for walking into a Dollar General and stealing several items.

  • Missile strikes on Ukraine kill one, Zelenskiy says Russians in league with the devil

    Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least one person in Kyiv, in attacks President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said showed Moscow was in league with the devil. The second barrage of major Russian missile attacks in three days badly damaged a Kyiv hotel and a residential building. Energy Minister German Galushchenko on Facebook said the strikes had not caused serious damage to the national power system.

  • Trump Called Supporters Storming Capitol 'Trashy' But Good 'Fighters': Jan. 6 Testimony

    He was "reveling" in how they were "fighting for him," testified former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

  • Police arrest suspect in November killings of 4 University of Idaho students

    Police have made an arrest in the killings of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

  • Margaret Wright: Research project to discredit COVID vaccines a waste of time and money

    A local nurse weighs in on the governor's support for research to examine possible adverse effects of COVID vaccines.

  • Taiwan to plough $12 billion in excess tax revenue back into economy in 2023

    Taiwan will plough an extra T$380 billion ($12.43 billion) in tax revenue back into the economy in 2023 to help protect the island from global economic shocks, including subsidies for electricity prices, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday. While the export-dependent economy grew 6.45% in 2021, the fastest rate since it expanded 10.25% in 2010, it is expected to grow much more slowly in 2022 and 2023, hit by COVID-19 turmoil in China, global inflation woes and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Tsai, in a statement from her office following a meeting of senior economic officials, said the government must make preparations in advance for the "more severe challenges" the global economy faces in 2023.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried met with top aides to President Joe Biden at least 4 times this year, including 2 months before FTX's collapse, report says

    Most recently, Bankman-Fried met with Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, on September 8, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Zelenskyy: Russian non-humans are on the devils side and Putin is waging war for his own power

    Following the latest Russian missile attack on New Year's Eve, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that the Russians are on the side of the devil, and the Russian Federation is waging this war to ensure that its president remains in power for the rest of his life.

  • Top female golfer in the world Lydia Ko ends 2022 by getting married

    Lydia Ko is ending 2022 as the No. 1 ranked female golfer in the world — and as a newly wedded woman. Ko, who reached the top spot on Rolex's Women's World Golf Rankings after winning the CME Group Tour Championship in late November, tied the knot with her fiancé Chung Jun in Seoul's Myeongdong Cathedral on Friday. The New Zealander previously announced her engagement to Chung, whose father is the vice chairman of Seoul credit card company Hyundai Card, in August.

  • Novavax pushes Covid-flu combo vaccine to its next clinical trial

    Gaithersburg’s Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is drawing the curtain on 2022 by taking its combination vaccine for Covid-19 and the seasonal flu back to the clinic. The company said Friday it is kicking off a phase 2 clinical trial of its Covid-influenza vaccine — one shot for both viruses — to evaluate the safety and efficacy of that candidate, as well as that of its standalone influenza vaccine in adults ages 50 through 80. Novavax previously signaled its intention to start the Covid-flu vaccine study by year’s end, after reporting early data in April from a phase 1/2 clinical trial that supported the combination vaccine as being generally safe and successfully producing an immune response to both viruses in patients.

  • Britain sends metal detectors, defusing equipment to Ukraine

    Britain said on Friday it has given Ukraine more than 1,000 metal detectors and 100 kits to deactivate bombs to help clear minefields in the latest instance of military support for the country in the conflict with Russia. "Russia's use of landmines and targeting of civilian infrastructure underline the shocking cruelty of Putin's invasion," British defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement. "This latest package of UK support will help Ukraine safely clear land and buildings as it reclaims its rightful territory."

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Exit as Working Members of the Royal Family Will Shift Most of the Work to the Princess of Wales, Expert Says

    Kate “will end up paying the price for much of this tumult.”

  • Putin records New Years greeting with uniformed people in background

    President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin recorded New Year's greetings to the Russians with people in military uniform in the background. Source: Russian state-owned media outlet RIA Novosti Details: The year 2023 has come to Kamchatka Krai at 14:00 Kyiv time; Putin's speech was posted online.