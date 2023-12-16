Thousands of Christmas presents leave Ipswich for Ukraine

More than 40 pallets of aid, including 15,000 gift-wrapped presents for children, are being delivered to Ukraine for Christmas.

Two trucks carrying the aid left Ardent Hire Solutions, of Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

Rotary Club International have worked with Aid Alliance to deliver the gifts across the war-torn country.

Depot manager Kurt Mingo said: "It pulls on your heartstrings in ways that you couldn't imagine."

There were over 40 pallets being delivered to Ukraine, including Christmas presents for children of all ages

Aid Alliance is a collaboration between plant and plant hire companies who have acted together to support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

It is the second Christmas they have organised a delivery of aid for Ukraine.

Mr Mingo said: "It's been a real nationwide effort. There's stuff coming in from all stretches of the country - it's been a massive undertaking."

The pallets consist of Christmas gifts, labelled by age and gender, as well as feminine hygiene products, flour, clothes and pet food.

Each present was wrapped and labelled by a team of volunteers, in advance of being driven to Ukraine

Bria Garner, from Rotary Club, said aid was donated from organisations across the country, as well as the "very generous public".

The Christmas gifts were wrapped by a team of volunteers at Thomas Mills High School and Sixth Form in Framlingham, Suffolk, on 2 December.

Dubbed a wrapathon, the group wrapped and labelled around 7,200 presents in one day.

Once the aid arrives in Ukraine, it will be distributed by Rotary International into schools, hospitals and orphanages.

