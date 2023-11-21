Thousands count down to tree lighting on Naples' Third Street South
The 46th annual tree lighting event on Third Street South saw thousands of attendees come out ahead of the holidays.
The 46th annual tree lighting event on Third Street South saw thousands of attendees come out ahead of the holidays.
Becoming a victim of fraud during the holidays when you use a credit card for online shopping is a very real risk. Here's what you can do to protect your money.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
There are so many pretty things to shop! And I love pretty things.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
According to this year's Google Holiday 100 list, it's the top-trending interior decor item and makes an A+ gift — save 40%.
President Biden kicked off the unofficial start of the holiday season on Monday by pardoning two lucky turkeys, Liberty and Bell, from being served on the White House Thanksgiving table this week. Here's what happens next for the gobblers.
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
"You can't make the 'Barbie' movie without listening to our song," says Søren Rasted of Aqua, who — a quarter-century after Mattel's "silly court case" — are getting the last laugh.
Here's why fans might (and might not) anticipate seeing Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Mike Trout and others in different uniforms come 2024.
Kate Glavan says she "felt like Bambi on ice" the first time she ran high.
Score massive savings on 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch screens.
Wrap up these sure-to-wow goodies from Apple, Ninja, Madwell, Cole Haan, MasterClass and Blink.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fines Toyota $60 million for a scheme that prevented customers canceling pricy products that increased payments.
No more worrying about on-time deliveries. Get a Stanley tumbler, chocolate gift set, leather wallet and more for as little as $7!
Plus, score Apple AirPods for just $80, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
Nvidia's stock reached a record high ahead of the company's earnings report, set for release on Tuesday after the bell.
Forget Thanksgiving movies, TV is where Turkey Day truly shines.
After a weekend of drama, Microsoft now has two of the biggest names in AI working directly for its company.
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, with hundreds taken hostage. The attack prompted a deadly response from the Israel Defense Forces, which has reportedly left more than 10,000 people dead in airstrikes and a land incursion. Shortly after the attack, the number of internet-connected honeypots in Israel — manufactured networks designed to lure hackers in — have risen dramatically, according to cybersecurity experts who monitor the internet.
South Carolina and the preseason No. 4 UCLA are the only preseason Top 10 teams to remain unscathed heading into the third poll.