Thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards seized by CBP in Alaska

Officials have seized over 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards in Alaska, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed Wednesday.

The counterfeit cards were discovered by CBP officers at an express consignment facility at the Port of Alaska in Anchorage, the largest city in the state. While printed in low quality, the fake cards, which arrived from China, closely resemble the authentic cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, the CBP said in a statement.

OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING WHETHER MODERNA VACCINE LINKED TO INCREASED RISK OF HEART INFLAMMATION

Lance Robinson, the CBP area port director of Anchorage, said he was glad that the agency prevented the distribution of the cards in the interest of the safety of Alaska's residents.

"Getting these fraudulent cards off the streets and out of the hands of those who would then sell them is important for the safety of the American public," Robinson said. "Looking out for the welfare of our fellow Alaskans is one of the many and varied responsibilities CBP is proud to take on."

The statement did not mention whether the agency will pursue any charges.

Representatives for CBP did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Arrests related to selling fake vaccine cards have become prevalent throughout the United States, especially as many universities and workplaces are requiring proof of vaccination status.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A Chicago pharmacist was arrested earlier this month after allegedly selling 125 fake COVID-19 vaccine cards over eBay. In California, a doctor was arrested after he reportedly distributed vaccine cards to unvaccinated customers, the Department of Justice said last month.

The FBI warned the public in March 2021 about the dangers and consequences of selling and using fake vaccine cards, as doing so endangers society and is punishable by law.

Washington Examiner Videos

Story continues

Tags: News, Alaska, Vaccination, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Healthcare, Crime, Law Enforcement

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: Thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards seized by CBP in Alaska