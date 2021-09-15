Thousands of Covid-Like Cases Raise Risk of Future Pandemics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Gale
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of thousands of people may be infected annually by animals carrying coronaviruses related to the one that causes Covid-19 in China and Southeast Asia, according to a study emphasizing the ongoing pandemic threat from spillover events.

An average of 400,000 such infections occur annually, most going unrecognized because they cause mild or no symptoms and aren’t easily transmitted between people, researchers with the EcoHealth Alliance and Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical School said in a study released Thursday before peer review and publication. Still, each spillover represents an opportunity for viral adaptation that could lead to a Covid-like outbreak.

The question of where and how the virus that causes Covid emerged has become particularly contentious, with some leaders blaming a hypothetical leak from a lab in Wuhan, China that studies the pathogens. The new research, supported by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, builds on evidence that bats are the main host-animals for viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and that people living near their roosts are especially vulnerable.

“This is probably the first attempt to estimate how often people are infected with SARS-related coronaviruses from bats,” said Edward Holmes, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Sydney who wasn’t involved in the research. Humans are continually exposed to bat coronaviruses, he said. “Given the right set of circumstances, one of these could eventually lead to a disease outbreak.”

Almost two dozen bat species that can be infected by coronaviruses dwell in an area of Asia more than six times the size of Texas, with southern China and parts of Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Indonesia deemed the riskiest for spillovers. Peter Daszak and colleagues at the New York-based EcoHealth Alliance used bat distribution modeling and ecological and epidemiological data to estimate the risk of exposure to SARS-related coronaviruses, and the rate of unreported bat-to-human infections in China, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

“If you can stop this at the level of individual infections, you’ve got a much higher chance of stopping the next pandemic,” Daszak said Tuesday in a Zoom interview.

Read More: Why the Way We Live Now Will Mean More Pandemics

The approach provides proof of concept for a systematic risk assessment of wildlife-to-human spillover events and a strategy to identify key geographic areas that can be prioritized for targeted surveillance of wildlife, livestock, and humans, the researchers said.

“Given the challenges of identifying the origins of Covid-19 and pathways by which SARS-CoV-2 spilled over to people, this approach may also aid efforts to identify the geographic sites where spillover first occurred,” they said in the study.

Almost two years since Covid began infecting people in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, scientists are yet to determine the pandemic’s genesis. Daszak, who supports the theory of wildlife source, has been criticized for collaborating on National Institutes of Health-funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology on lab studies that some scientists say may have led to the creation of a progenitor virus.

Read More: Where Are We in Hunting for the Coronavirus’s Origin?

No evidence supporting the lab-leak theory has emerged. Last month, the U.S. intelligence community ruled out the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 was developed by China as a biological weapon, but no consensus was reached on its origin.

Daszak’s study estimated a median of 50,000 bat-to-human spillover events occur in Southeast Asia annually and said the number could run into the millions.

Animal Intermediaries

That makes the risk of exposure to animal viruses in nature “far, far greater than any possible exposure in a lab,” Holmes said. “And this is just bats. The risk of exposure is even higher when you factor in all the possible ‘intermediate’ animal species.”

These include mink, civets, raccoon dogs, and other mammals commonly farmed and traded for food and fur in Asia, according to the research. It said 14 million people were employed in wildlife farming in China alone in 2016 -- an industry worth $77 billion annually.

Read More: Delayed Wuhan Report Adds Crucial Detail to Covid Origin Puzzle

In Asia, about 478 million people live in an area inhabited by coronavirus-carrying bats, covering most of Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, peninsular Malaysia, Myanmar, southeast China, and the western islands of Indonesia. Wildlife hunting, trading, farming and consumption is common across this region, increasing the risk of exposure to bat-borne viruses, Daszak said.

Wildlife sampling in China has been far more intense than in nearby countries, many of which are undergoing “dynamic social and environmental changes” known to increase the risk of spillover events, Daszak and colleagues said in the study.

“This isn’t about finding viruses and saying ‘this country is a high risk to the rest of the world,’” Daszak said. “This is about finding communities within countries that are at risk and trying to block them from getting infected, helping people in those communities reduce public health threats.”

(Adds comment from author in sixth and final two paragrahs.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden failed to secure summit with China's Xi -FT

    U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a call last week.However, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday Biden was unable to secure it.Biden later told reporters it was not true that he was turned down by his Chinese counterpart.A source briefed on last week’s 90-minute call confirmed with Reuters, however, that the report was accurate, and that "Xi apparently intimated that the tone and atmosphere of the relationship needed to be improved first."China’s embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.The FT reported that Xi did not engage with Biden’s idea of a summit, which the White House believed was partly due to the global health crisis.The G20 summit in Italy next month had been floated as a possible venue for their meeting, but Xi has not left China since the first outbreak early last year.The call between the two leaders was their first in seven months.They discussed the need to stray from possible conflict amid the worst bilateral relations in decades.The White House said after the call that it intended to keep lines of communication open, but announced no plans to follow-up.China state media reported that Beijing agreed to ramp up lower-level talks.

  • #MeToo: China court dismisses landmark sex harassment case

    It ruled there was insufficient evidence that a prominent TV host had sexually harassed his intern.

  • Mystery of Missing German Inflation Hysteria Hangs Over Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Germany’s sudden spike in pandemic-induced inflation is prompting a noticeably less hysterical response than the country is used to. Against the backdrop of the most pivotal election in a generation -- bringing the chancellorship of Angela Merkel to a close -- climate-change policies, infrastructure, high rents and taxes are the most significant economic issues. The fastest consumer-pri

  • Hey Siri! Astros rookie homers twice in 15-1 win at Rangers

    Hey Siri, this was a first start to remember after all of those years working to get to the majors. Jose Siri homered twice and added a two-run single while becoming the first big league player since RBIs became official in 1920 to have two homers and five RBIs in a first career start as the AL West-leading Houston Astros overwhelmed the last-place Texas Rangers 15-1 on Monday night. “I feel really happy, I feel really proud of myself to be able to accomplish that," Siri, who finished 4 for 5 and scored three times, said through a translator.

  • No need for booster shots, some experts say; Florida's DeSantis threatens fines for requiring vaccinations: COVID-19 updates

    Booster shots may be available to vaccinated Americans in a week, but some international scientists say we may not need them. Latest COVID news.

  • California’s Newsom Beats Recall Effort in Win for Democrats

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom beat back a recall effort, with voters resoundingly deciding to keep the first-term Democrat in office after a historic special election.About 67% of voters Tuesday responded “no” to the ballot question asking if Newsom should be removed, according the Secretary of State’s office, with almost half of votes counted. A majority of “yes” votes was needed for his ouster. The Associated Press, CNN and NBC declared the race in Newsom’s favor less than an

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He'll Punish Cities For Requiring Vaccines

    The Republican governor's press conference also featured blatant misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Sydney COVID-19 infections ease, but unclear if they have peaked

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney's COVID-19 cases rose at the slowest pace in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, but officials said they needed to see a steady drop in daily cases before deciding whether infections had peaked after 12 weeks in lockdown. New South Wales (NSW) state reported 1,127 new local cases, the majority in state capital Sydney, down from 1,257 on Monday. "It's too early to know if we're flattening the curve, but we're seeing, pleasingly so far, that cases haven't been increasing as fast as they have been," Jeremy McAnulty, NSW Executive Director of Public Health Response, told reporters in Sydney.

  • Drones Are Flying Into Weather Data Deserts. Can They Be Stopped?

    Jen had spent weeks looking for the perfect toy for her daughter for Christmas. Then she found it online and placed the order. Only days before Christmas, she chose drone delivery as the delivery option because the e-commerce site said it would be delivered on Dec. 23, just in time to make it a memorable Christmas for her 6-year-old. Then it snowed. Delivery was moved to Dec. 24, but that morning Jen received a notice from the seller that the toy would not be delivered until Dec. 27 because of "

  • Capturing Venezuela’s Descent Into Socialist Hell

    Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesA La Calle’s translated title is “To the Streets,” and Maxx Caicedo and Nelson G. Navarrete’s documentary lives up to that billing, providing numerous ground-level views of the mass protests against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro that have raged in recent years. Those sights begin with its opening scene, in which demonstrators decry the fact that their peaceful demonstration will shortly be repressed by the government, who’ll then blame the violence

  • 62% of Americans believe US troops will have to return to Afghanistan to fight terrorism: poll

    Nearly 70% of Americans said ending the war in Afghanistan was the right thing to do, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

  • Uber Tech Chief Steps Down After Less Than a Year on the Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc.’s chief technology officer resigned after less than a year on the job.Sukumar Rathnam, the outgoing CTO, will remain at Uber for several more weeks to help with the transition, according to an email he sent to his team Tuesday that was seen by Bloomberg. The company has no immediate plans to replace him, a spokesman for Uber said.“Sukumar is an incredible talent, and I’m grateful for his leadership and everything he has done for Uber over the last year,” Ube

  • ‘Manifest’ Is Officially Coming Back for Season 4, But Some Cast Members Aren't Returning

    Well, this is heartbreaking.

  • Looking for civility among the F-bombs at President Biden’s welcoming committee in Boise

    Amid the curse words and hyperbole at the pro-Trump gathering were signs of civility and reasonable protest. │ Opinion

  • Eagle-Eyed Fans Say Tom Brady Dissed The Atlanta Falcons In New Video

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may have delivered the most subtle shade in history.

  • Philippines Turns to Locals With Maiden Retail Dollar Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is targeting individuals in its domestic market for the first time with a dollar bond offering as it seeks to expand funding from that lucrative investor pool. The government is set to price a minimum of $200 million each of five-year and 10-year retail dollar bonds on Wednesday, according to the nation’s Bureau of the Treasury. While the debt offering is small compared with the $3 billion of notes priced by the government overseas in June, individual investors are

  • How Reservation Dogs Is Opening Up a Crucial Conversation About Suicide in Indigenous Communities

    Actor Devery Jacobs writes about how the comedy series takes on the issue in a way rarely seen in pop culture

  • This Year's Met Gala Theme Was "In America," And Here's What Everyone Wore

    “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” HERE WE GO.View Entire Post ›

  • B.J. Novak’s A-List Anthology Series ‘The Premise’ Tackles Celebrity Worship and Butt Plugs

    Ray Mickshaw/FXIn his new FX anthology show The Premise, creator and writer B.J. Novak explores human impulse through the lens of sex and social media. While it might read as a more lighthearted facsimile of Netflix’s future-minded behemoth Black Mirror, Novak’s pursuit is based firmly in the present, with an outlook that leans more humanist than the long-running techno-philosophical series.The Premise finds a cohesive through-line in our collective need for intimacy and care in a social hierarc

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.