Thousands of crews from around the country helping to restore power in Louisiana

On August 22, visitors and staff at the Amneville Zoo watched the surprise birth of two African lion cubs.Helios the 17-year-old male and Isis, the 12-year-old female already gave birth in 2013, but the zoo did not expect a new litter given the advanced age of the male.The babies, a male and a female, and their mother were moved to a building out of sight and away from Helios until the end of their weaning.The number of African lions have declined from 100,000 in 1970 to 35,000 in 2021 in Africa, threatened by hunting and the reduction of their natural habitat.The public will be able to choose the names of the new-borns in the coming days on social media.