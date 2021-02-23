Thousands dead but no prosecutions - why Liberia has not acted

Dounard Bondo - Monrovia, Liberia
Liberian rebel fighters
An estimated 250,000 people died in the fighting between 1989 and 2003

Tales of atrocities dominate accounts of Liberia's years of civil war but not a single person has been tried for war crimes in the country's courts.

This is despite the estimated 250,000 dead - amounting to around 8% of the population at the time - and survivors willing to testify about the conflicts from 1989 to 1997 and 1999 to 2003.

On Tuesday, in an unprecedented move, a war crimes case is due to be heard in the capital, Monrovia. But this will be a Finnish court holding a special session, not part of the Liberian judicial process.

Gibril Massaquoi was a resident of Finland when he was arrested in 2020 and is accused of killing civilians, rape and recruiting child soldiers. He denies the charges.

Sierra Leonean national Gibril Massaquoi, wears a face mask as he attends the first day of his trial at the Pirkanmaa District Court in Tampere, Finland
Gibril Massaquoi, seen here in a court in Finland, denies murder, rape and recruiting child soldiers

The case, while welcomed by campaigners, raises the question of why the Liberian courts have not taken any action.

Arthur Bondo is one of those who wants to see people on trial in his country.

He was recruited as a child soldier - though not by Mr Massaquoi - in 1990, when he was 15.

He has a clear memory of the day when the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) rebels came to his father's farm in north-central Bong county.

"They shot the pigs we were rearing, ordered us to carry the pigs with them and forced us to join them," he says.

"I experienced a lot of bad things."

He does not go into any more detail. He is clear however that he wants a war crimes court to be established "to stop impunity".

Liberia's civil war

Charles Taylor in 1990
Charles Taylor led the rebellion in 1989 and went on to be president

  • Liberia endured two bouts of brutal fighting in 1989-1997 and 1999-2003

  • Charles Taylor led an uprising against President Samuel Doe, who himself had taken power in a coup in 1980

  • Doe was executed in 1990 by a rebel group led by Prince Johnson

  • Some 250,000 people were killed in the fighting overall

  • Thousands more were mutilated and raped

  • Taylor was elected president in 1997 after a peace deal

  • The war was reignited in 1999 when two new rebel groups emerged

  • Taylor stepped down and went into exile ahead of a peace deal in 2003

The 46-year-old bears the physical and emotional scars of the conflict and wants to make sure that others do not have to go through the same thing.

He lost an arm during that time and is now head of a disabled persons association in Bong county.

"The child soldiers who were used are living in poverty and trauma. If a war crimes court comes to Liberia and people are prosecuted no-one would use child soldiers again."

'Need for closure'

His words are echoed by campaigner Adama Dempster from the Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform of Liberia.

He believes that a "war crimes court would give closure to victims from the civil war, and would also give victims an opportunity for legal redress".

Victim testimony has become a key part of war crimes trials, and the Finnish court will be sitting in Monrovia to hear those witnesses.

Mr Dempster also believes that the lack of a judicial process and a "failure to address past human rights violations during the war [has led] to the undermining of present human rights".

It was supposed to be different.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who won the country's first post-conflict presidential election, inaugurated the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 2006 to, in her words, "help the process of healing".

This was a country shattered by war and looking for a way to restore trust among the people.

The TRC was not a tribunal but it was established to identify "the root causes of the conflict, and [determine] those who are responsible for committing domestic and international crimes against the Liberian people".

Its final report in 2009 recommended, among other things, the prosecution of certain individuals, the establishment of a special court and for certain people to be barred from public office for 30 years, as well as reparations for victims.

Liberia&#39;s outgoing president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (L) listens to Liberia&#39;s President-elect George Weah, during Weah&#39;s swearing-in ceremony on January 22, 2018
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (L), who apologised for providing money that ended up in Charles Taylor's hands, was replaced as president by George Weah (R) in 2018

But the recommendations were immediately mired in political controversy.

Among those who were supposed to be barred was Mrs Johnson Sirleaf herself because of a past connection with one-time rebel leader and former President Charles Taylor.

She had admitted that she had donated money for a relief operation that ended up in Taylor's hands and had apologised at the commission - but she did not step down.

She was not the only one, and some remain in office today. There were others in positions of authority who were identified for prosecution - including two lawmakers who still sit in parliament.

"The TRC recommendations had political implications for those in government," Liberian researcher into transitional justice Tennen Dalieh Tehougue says.

"A logical reason why they didn't sign off on a war and economic crimes court, or other measures, is that it would have affected them."

She also thinks that the TRC was a missed opportunity because "it did not provide a platform for truth telling and remorse from most of the major actors in the war. Most of them justified their actions before the tribunal's hearings."

'Why a war crimes court now?'

The current government, under President George Weah, who unsuccessfully ran against Mrs Johnson-Sirleaf in 2005, has given mixed messages on a war crimes court.

In 2019, he wrote to parliament to say that it should advise and provide guidance on the legislation needed to implement the TRC's recommendations.

But later that year he told journalists that "since we came to power [in 2018], I have not one day called for a war crimes court. Why now? When we have economic issues, we're trying to develop our country, why focus on a war crimes court now?".

When contacted by the BBC, Information Minister Ledgerhood Rennie said "any decision of a war crimes court is one that would emanate from the Liberian people through their representatives in the legislature".

But there does not seem to have been any progress.

A Judge takes picture, to be used as evidence, in the northern Liberian village of Kortuhum
A team of Finnish judges have visited some of the areas where Mr Massaquoi is accused of carrying out crimes

Rather than waiting, some activists, including the Switzerland-based group Civitas Maxima that works with Liberians and provides information to the authorities, have tried to find alternative routes to justice in foreign courts, hence the Finnish trial of Mr Massaquoi.

In the US, ex-warlord Mohammed "Jungle Jabbah" Jabateh was jailed in 2017 for 30 years convicted of immigration fraud for lying about his past as a leader of a force that carried out multiple murders and acts of cannibalism.

Thomas Woewiyu, who had founded the NPFL with Taylor, was also convicted in the US of immigration fraud in 2018, but died before sentencing.

Taylor's son, "Chuckie" Taylor, was tried as an American citizen in a US court and sentenced to 97 years in 2009 for torturing and killing people while he was the head of Liberia's anti-terrorist services.

Taylor himself is in prison, but he was sentenced in connection with crimes relating to the conflict in neighbouring Sierra Leone.

And Alieu Kosiah - a former commander of a rebel group fighting the NPFL - went on trial last year in Switzerland.

Mr Massaquoi - who is Sierra Leonean - had given evidence to the UN-backed Special Court for Sierra Leone set up to investigate war crimes committed in that conflict. He was relocated to Finland in 2008 as part of a witness protection programme, which provided immunity for crimes committed in Sierra Leone, but not in Liberia.

The two conflicts were intertwined.

&quot;I don&#39;t like to talk about the war, I don&#39;t like to think about it&quot;&quot;, Source: Godfrey Konnah, Source description: Injured during the conflict, Image: Godfrey Konnah
"I don't like to talk about the war, I don't like to think about it"", Source: Godfrey Konnah, Source description: Injured during the conflict, Image: Godfrey Konnah

There are some Liberians for whom the memories of the fighting are too traumatic and they would rather not look back.

Godfrey Konnah, now 40, lost his leg after shrapnel from a grenade explosion hit him as he was going out to buy bread in Monrovia.

"I don't like to talk about the war, I don't like to think about it," he says.

"I have moved on, whether they bring war crimes court or not, I am fine. What God wants to happen would happen."

But Mr Dempster, who has campaigned for a court, believes that its establishment would give victims hope that their concerns could be addressed

He adds that the money would come once the political will was there.

What Mr Massaquoi's trial might do is reignite the discussions in the country about finally finding justice for the hundreds of thousands of victims.

Recommended Stories

  • Bobi Wine: Uganda's 'ghetto president'

    Uganda's Bobi Wine aims to turn his movement into an effective opposition to President Museveni.

  • U.S. puts sanctions on two Myanmar generals over coup

    The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on two members of Myanmar's military junta and threatened further actions over the country's Feb. 1 coup. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the move took aim at General Maung Maung Kyaw, who is the air force commander in chief, and Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun, a former army chief of staff and commander of one of the military's special operations bureaus which oversee operations from the capital, Naypyidaw. "The military must reverse its actions and urgently restore the democratically elected government in Burma, or the Treasury Department will not hesitate to take further action," the department said in a statement.

  • Italian ambassador to DR Congo killed in UN convoy attack

    Luca Attanasio and two other people die after his UN convoy is attacked near Goma.

  • Augmented reality art: Where your home becomes the gallery

    How virtual artworks allow you to see anything from the sun to a giant spider in your own home.

  • Texas mayors to ERCOT: ‘Our residents deserve answers’ after winter storm outages

    Mayor Betsy Price of Fort Worth and Jeff Williams of Arlington were among a group of Texas mayors who wrote to ERCOT on Monday while calling for an investigation.

  • Wife of 'El Chapo' busted on international drug trafficking charges

    Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's beauty queen wife, who reveled in a luxurious lifestyle and stood by her Sinaloa cartel kingpin husband throughout his headline-grabbing New York trial, was busted Monday on international drug trafficking charges. Federal authorities arrested Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, in Virginia at Dulles International Airport, the Department of Justice said. She’s charged with ...

  • New York City theaters to reopen at 25% capacity with precautions, Cuomo says

    "Assigned seating, social distancing and other health precautions will be in place," Cuomo wrote in a tweet. Many including cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings are struggling to stay afloat even as big studios Walt Disney and Warner Bros decided to release movies directly on online streaming platforms. After Cuomo's announcement, AMC said it will reopen all its 13 theaters in New York City from Mar. 5.

  • Rwandan Seif Bamporiki killed in South Africa

    Seif Bamporiki was shot dead while delivering a bed in a township in Cape Town, his party says.

  • Libyan interior minister survives attack on motorcade

    The interior minister of Libya’s U.N.-backed government survived an ambush by gunmen on his motorcade on Sunday, a brazen attack highlighting the towering challenges that remain for the newly appointed government that is trying to unite the country before elections late this year. Armed men opened fire at Fathi Bashagha’s motorcade on a highway in Tripoli, wounding at least one of his guards, said Amin al-Hashmi, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Bashagha was was returning to his residence in the Janzour neighborhood when armed men in an armored vehicle opened fire on his convoy.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • United, Japanese airlines temporarily grounding certain Boeing 777s following engine rupture, FAA order

    Boeing on Sunday told airliners using its wide-body 777 aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW4000-112 engines to ground those planes pending a review by the Federal Aviation Administration. The decision followed an engine explosion Saturday on a Hawaii-bound United Airlines flight from Denver and an FAA order Sunday to immediately inspect all similar 777s. Boeing said there are 128 of the affected jets, 69 of which are currently in service. United has 24 of those active 777s with Pratt & Whitney engines, while Japan Airlines has 13 and All Nippon Airways has 19. The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, like the FAA, had ordered the airlines to ground all 777 aircraft with the specified engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, and the airlines had agreed. United Flight 328 made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after one of its engines blew apart, dropping pieces of its casing over suburban Broomfield, Colorado. The plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew, landed safely and there was property damage but no injuries reported in Broomfield. Video from the flight shows the stripped engine in flames and appear to show at least one of the engine blades broken. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said Sunday that inspectors have preliminarily "concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes." The National Transportation Safety Board, in a separate statement, said to of the engines fan blades were fractured and the others "exhibited damage." The FAA is meeting with Boeing and Pratt & Whitney to discuss the situation. "The engine failure Saturday followed at least two similar incidents involving the same aircraft type and family of engines in recent years," The Wall Street Journal reports, including a Japan Airlines Flight in December in which an engine failure was tied to missing and damaged fan blades, and a February 2018 United flight to Hawaii. More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail timeResign, Andrew CuomoTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughters

  • Dissent by Justice Thomas in election case draws fire for revisiting baseless Trump fraud claims

    Justice Thomas acknowledged the ballots at issue in Pennsylvania would not have turned the election in former President Donald Trump's favor.

  • Fauci: Vaccinated people shouldn't dine indoors or go to the theater quite yet

    As more people get vaccinated, and cases drop further, it may become safe to do things indoors with crowds again.

  • Tom Holland says he botched his 'Star Wars' audition because he 'couldn't stop laughing' at the person imitating a drone

    The "Cherry" star revealed that he auditioned for the role of Finn in the "Star Wars" franchise, which ultimately went to John Boyega.

  • Trump says he's facing 'political persecution' after Supreme Court rejects his attempt to keep tax returns hidden

    "The Supreme Court never should have let this 'fishing expedition' happen, but they did," Trump said in a statement on Monday.

  • Trump Jr criticises ‘people’s republic of New York’ after Supreme Court orders father to hand over tax returns

    43 year-old criticises decision and says ‘this wouldn't fly if a conservative attorney did this to a liberal politician’

  • 'Teen Mom' stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are expecting baby No. 4. Here's a timeline of their 15-year relationship.

    MTV stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra been together for years and are expecting another child. Here's how their relationship has changed.

  • Republicans welcome Merrick Garland and Joe Biden for returning norms to Justice Department

    Prospective attorney general makes ‘vow’ not to let political pressures dictate decisions

  • Michael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail time

    Former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Katy Tur that he thinks his old client ought to start looking into getting a "custom made jumpsuit." Cohen's prediction that Trump could wind up in jail came a few hours after the Supreme Court ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can obtain Trump's tax returns as part of New York prosecutors' investigation into his past business dealings. Cohen said he's not sure what exactly the documents may reveal, but was confident enough to claim "it does not look good for" Trump. . @MichaelCohen212 says Trump should look into getting a "custom made jumpsuit, because it does not look good for him."@JoyceWhiteVance says Cy Vance has "sent signals that this is a serious investigation." pic.twitter.com/gBW5rc5PXs — MSNBC Live with Katy Tur (@KatyOnMSNBC) February 22, 2021 Cohen, of course, may not be the most neutral prognosticator — the disbarred lawyer, who is serving a prison sentence under house arrest after pleading guilty to multiple counts of campaign finance violations and fraud in 2018, has become one of Trump's most prominent public enemies in recent years and even testified against him before Congress in 2019. Tur's other guest, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance (no relation to Cyrus Vance), felt it was unwise to predict the result of the investigation, but she did argue the Manhattan DA has sent signals the probe has been a "serious" and "productive" one, and he may proceed toward indictment. More stories from theweek.comResign, Andrew CuomoTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughtersNASA shares unprecedented video of Perseverance landing on Mars, first captured sounds

  • Exploding gender-reveal device kills dad-to-be who was building it, New York cops say

    The man’s brother was also injured.