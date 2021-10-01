Thousands demonstrate in El Salvador against bitcoin use and dismissal of judges

The Daily Beast
via BurlingtonVT.govAfter George Floyd was murdered, Kelly Devine felt called to do something. Or at least be open to the idea.“There was sympathy for the activist who was talking about the question of racial justice and how we, potentially, address it as a community,” Devine, the longtime executive director of the Burlington, Vermont, business association, told The Daily Beast.By late June 2020, a resolution was drawn up by the City Council to address racial disparities in police interactions,