Thousands of Detroit casinos workers go on historic strike
Throughout downtown Detroit, you'll hear the sound of workers fed up. Thousands of casino employees from five different unions walked off the job Tuesday, going on strike for the first time. “This is history,” said MGM Grand employee and UAW Local 7777 member Roderick Gillespie. "We're up for the fight — we’re ready.” Gillespie has worked at MGM Grand Detroit for over 20 years and says he and his coworkers deserve better raises and retirement benefits.