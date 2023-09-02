Thousands of dollars in cigarettes, energy drinks stolen during Dollar General break-in

Victor Valley sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who broke into a Dollar General in Lucerne Valley and stole nearly $2,000 in cigarettes and energy drinks.

Victor Valley sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who broke into a Dollar General in Lucerne Valley and stole nearly $2,000 in cigarettes and energy drinks.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29,deputies responded to an audible alarm at Dollar General at 32510 Highway 18.

When deputies arrived, they found the front window broken, but no suspect inside the store.

Video footage shows the suspect was wearing a motorcycle helmet and long sleeve jacket when they stole the items, sheriff’s officials said.

Victor Valley sheriff’s deputies want to know who stole nearly $2,000 in cigarettes and energy drinks from Dollar General in Lucerne Valley.

Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact A. Sulikhanyan at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Cigarettes, energy drinks stolen from Dollar General in Lucerne Valley