Thousands of dollars in prescription drugs stolen from Gainesville pharmacy

Oct. 5—Thousands of dollars in prescription medications were stolen from a Gainesville pharmacy overnight Sunday, Oct. 2, police said.

Gainesville Police said a burglary occurred at Lawrence Pharmacy on Broad Street after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the front glass of the pharmacy was broken, and "multiple prescription-type medications" were stolen from the business.

The management of Lawrence Pharmacy did not want to share details of the case with The Times.

Police said the estimated loss for the pharmacy was $9,375 — primarily in the prescriptions taken — but they were waiting on an exact inventory.

Holbrook did not have knowledge of the exact prescriptions or what types they were.

The lieutenant did not have any descriptions of the suspects or how many people were involved.