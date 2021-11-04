Thousands of dollars raised for family of injured Kingsville police officer

Kailey E. Hunt, Corpus Christi Caller Times
·3 min read
Kingsville Police Department Officer Sherman Benys, 58.
Kingsville Police Department Officer Sherman Benys, 58.

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the family of Kingsville police officer Sherman Benys, who sustained serious injuries after being shot while responding to a domestic dispute Monday night.

According to a GoFundMe page created Tuesday by the Kingsville Police Department Former Officers & Employees organization, more than $16,000 has currently been raised for the family.

"We are saddened to hear about the incident involving Officer Benys. He was loved by many and served the Kingsville community with pride and honor. He is currently in an area hospital fighting for his life," Joe Muñoz, president of the organization, said in a statement to the Caller-Times. "I invite prayers and thoughts for him and his family."

Additionally, the Kingsville Police Department plans to host three blood drives in the upcoming days to support Benys.

Kingsville Police Department Badge
Kingsville Police Department Badge

According to a Facebook post published by the department Wednesday, "All donations will go under Officer Sherman Benys’ name to help replace the blood products he has used & will use."

The department also said, "Donors will receive a T-Shirt, a Pair of IceRays Hockey Tickets & COMPLIMENTARY COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST!"

Benys remained in critical condition Wednesday, according to a family member's Facebook posts.

"We’ve had to make some decisions that we had hoped we would not have to be faced to make. We are so, so VERY thankful for all the LOVE, SUPPORT, and PRAYERS we have received thus far. It is TRULY what is holding us together. Sherman will be having surgery after lunch. Please continue to keep us and his Doctors in your prayers," one post read.

Benys was airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital Monday night after being shot while responding to a call.

Around 5 p.m., Benys, along with several other officers, responded to a report of an "apparent domestic dispute, involving a firearm," on North Wanda Drive in Kingsville.

Police said the suspect opened fire on the officers when they arrived at the scene, striking Benys and prompting two officers, including Benys, to return fire.

Some officers then began rendering aid to Benys, while others pursued the fleeing suspect.

The suspect was eventually apprehended and taken into custody by officers at the intersection of South 11th Street and Miller.

Police confirmed the identity of the suspect Tuesday afternoon as 40-year-old Alfredo DeLeon, of Kingsville.

Alfredo DeLeon, 40.
Alfredo DeLeon, 40.

According to a news release, DeLeon has been charged with three counts of "Capital Murder of a Peace Officer or Fireman-Inchoate" and one count of

attempted murder.

The release further specified that, "In this situation, inchoate is the attempt of an act, regardless of the outcome."

Police also confirmed the victim named in the attempted murder charge is related to DeLeon.

The other officer identified as having discharged his weapon during the incident has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome an administrative investigation by the Office of Professional Standards, police said, as it is standard operating procedure.

The Texas A&M University - Kingsville Police Department, Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, County Attorney Task Force, Texas Rangers and DPS are assisting in the investigations of the incident.

If you would like to support the Benys family, you can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-sherman-benys-family?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

More: Kingsville police officer shot, injured after responding to 'domestic dispute'

More: Kingsville man arrested, charged with murder in connection with uncle's death

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Thousands raised for family of injured Kingsville police officer

