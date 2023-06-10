Thousands of dollars stolen from Dollar General in Clinton during armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Dollar General in Allegheny County.

Findlay Township Police Department said the robbery happened at the store in Clinton overnight.

Officers say two Black men entered the store and stole several thousand dollars in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Findlay Township Police Department at 724-695-1300.

