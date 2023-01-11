Thousands of dollars in tools, equipment stolen from Habitat for Humanity project in Hartford

Thousands of dollars worth of large tools and a new boiler system were stolen from a Habitat for Humanity building project on Capitol Avenue in Hartford on New Year’s Day, according to the organization.

The Hartford Police Department was dispatched to 315 Capitol Avenue around 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a report from a person who lives in a neighboring building of a potential break-in at the building earlieraround 6 a.m. The neighbor reported that the rear door appeared to be forced open.

Upon arrival, police found the rear door open and the door latch lock and a basement window broken. Habitat for Humanity North Central Connecticut Director of Construction Kris McKelvie responded to the home after he was informed of the break-in. He told police that over $2,500 worth of tools were stolen, according to police.

McKelvie estimates that damages totaled at least $10,000. He told the Courant that a table saw, a top saw, several batteries for tools and the boiler system were taken during the break-in. The perpetrators also broke a stained glass window pane in the front door and cut the locks off the back door and a box truck that the crew was using as a tool trailer.

The property, a historic Victorian-style, five-bedroom home, was being renovated by Habitat for Humanity to be purchased on a 0% interest-rate mortgage by a veteran family. The home is nearly finished and is set to be shown to the public on March 30, McKelvie said.

“The loss of tools and equipment, property damage is heartbreaking for all of our volunteers who have worked so hard to renovate this home,” McKelvie said.

He said there was a significant number of community members who helped renovate the home, including the family who is set to purchase it.

“It’s had a lot of individual folks giving their Saturday up to come and work with us, so I feel like it’s just kind of holds a place in everybody’s heart that’s been a part of this project,” McKelvie said.

McKelvie said anyone looking to help make up for the loss can donate money or gift cards to hardware stores to the organization at its website by selecting the “Build Hope” drop-down menu.

Police said there were no security or video surveillance cameras on the property. The organization said further “security measures have been increased” in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions were notified of the break-in. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.