Thousands of dollars worth of illegal fireworks seized from motorists crossing into Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police troopers seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal fireworks from several motorists who crossed into the Bay State after making out-of-state purchases over the weekend ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

From Friday night to Sunday, 18 people were issued summons to appear in court to face charges of illegal possession of fireworks after troopers conducted a number of traffic stops and uncovered thousands of dollars worth of illegal fireworks, according to state police.

Troopers seized about 425 items valued at about $8,000 on Friday, 654 items with a value of more than $10,000 on Saturday, and another 501 items worth more than $10,000 on Sunday. Among the items seized were aerial shells, cakes, large rockets, fountains, sparklers, and Roman candles, among other types.

All seized fireworks were documented and secured for eventual destruction.

The fireworks interdiction efforts are ongoing.

STATE POLICE, FIRE MARSHAL SEIZE LARGE VOLUME OF ILLEGAL FIREWORKS IN RECENT OPERATIONS; ENFORCEMENT EFFORT ONGOINGhttps://t.co/TJe0tDRaxw pic.twitter.com/c5JVURRkJ0 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 27, 2022

Leave #Fireworks to the professionals! Don't risk fire, injury, or worse by using illegal fireworks. Cities and towns across Massachusetts will be hosting professional fireworks displays this year, and we update the schedule weekly: https://t.co/5Al08i9J6n pic.twitter.com/dUJDSmrN1y — Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) June 25, 2022

