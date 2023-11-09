Thousands of dollars worth of items stolen in vehicle break-ins at local casino

Deputies are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into at a local casino earlier this week.

The thefts happened during the overnight hours of Nov. 5 at Miami Valley Gaming in Turtlecreek Twp.

The suspects allegedly broke into multiple vehicles in the parking lot by breaking the windows and stole thousands of dollars worth of property. Some stolen objects included a firearm, precious jewelry, cash, and designer bags, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Four people were caught on surveillance video getting out of a light-colored Chevrolet Malibu that was missing the rear bumper in the parking lot around 1 a.m. They proceeded to walk around the lot for around 45 minutes, breaking into multiple cars and stealing items.

Anyone with information about the thefts and/or the suspects are asked to contact Detective Reil Becker at (513) 695-1369 or reil.becker@wcsooh.org.

Deputies also want to remind people to never leave valuables unattended in vehicles and to contact law enforcement if they observe anything suspicious.