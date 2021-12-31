Thousands of dollars worth of WWII memorabilia and other property taken from former Sheboygan County hospital

An exterior of the Sheboygan County Comprehensive Hospital in this undated submitted photo. The hospital, known as a former asylum, shut down in 2002.

LIMA – Three people are accused of taking thousands of dollars worth of World War II memorabilia and other property from the shuttered Sheboygan County Comprehensive Hospital in Lima, according to a sheriff's office report.

The buildings, frequented by ghost hunters who say former patients haunt the halls, were closed in 2002 and now privately owned by Envy Properties, based in Adell.

Lt. Anthony Blodgett said the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is reviewing security footage from the property that shows three people trespassing sometime between Dec. 23 and 26.

The three people are believed to have caused damage to the interior and left with amplifiers, in addition to the memorabilia. Blodgett did not have details on the missing items.

Blodgett said trespassing is common on the property, though it has become less frequent. The building, constructed in the 1940s, closed in 2002 and became rumored as a haunted former asylum.

The Fox Valley Ghost Hunters have been granted access to give "Asylum Ghost Tours" of the grounds, which were also featured on the Travel Channel's "Destination Fear".

In 2016, four people were arrested for trespassing on the property. One of them said he was a film student from UW-Milwaukee who was curious about the building after seeing a video about it possibly being haunted. They all faced fines and probation.

Contact Rory Linnane at rory.linnane@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @RoryLinnane.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan County asylum burglary: WWII memorabilia taken, damage left