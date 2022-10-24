Thousands entertained at Wolverhampton's huge Diwali event

The annual event in Wolverhampton drew a large crowd on Saturday

Thousands of people turned out for music, drumming, dancing and a huge fireworks display to celebrate Diwali in Wolverhampton.

The annual event, held to mark the Festival of Lights, took place at Phoenix Park on Saturday.

Almost 12,000 people attended, the council said.

Musician Raf Saperra headlined the event which also saw performances from artists including Lucky Rai and Napalese Dance Performance.

"We are truly blessed in Wolverhampton," councillor Jacqui Sweetman said.

"Not only do we have a strong and diverse community, but we know how to celebrate it."

The event was hosted by The Elias Mattu Foundation, a group set up in memory of former Wolverhampton mayor and city councillor Elias Mattu.

"The festival is for everyone to enjoy and celebrates community togetherness and light out of darkness," councillor Paul Birch added.

They were entertained by musicians, dancers and other artists on stage

A huge fireworks display followed the switching on of the lights on Saturday

