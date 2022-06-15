Thousands evacuate Yellowstone park after flooding
Yellowstone National Park officials say over 10,000 visitors — all but one group of backpackers — had evacuated the park by Tuesday as it evaluates damage from massive flooding. (June 14)
STORY: The entire park, spanning parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, will remain closed to visitors, including those with lodging and camping reservations, at least through Wednesday, as officials assess damage to roads, bridges and other facilities.Aerial video released by the park showed numerous sections of roads either washed away or covered in rocks and mud. The park service said a number of bridges were also damaged, and that electricity was knocked out in multiple areas.The National Park Service was working to reach visitors and staff remaining at various locations, especially in the hardest-hit northern flank of Yellowstone, officials said. They added that the gateway community of Gardiner, Montana, just north of the park's northern boundary and home to many Yellowstone staff members, had been cut off due to a mudslide in the area.A video shared on Twitter on Monday showed a deck falling off a riverside house in Gardiner, near the national park. The flooding and slides were triggered by days of rains across much of the wider Intermountain West following one of the region's wettest springs in many years. The park service characterized the levels of rainfall and flooding sweeping the park as unprecedented.A sudden spike in summer temperatures in the past three days also hastened melting and runoff of snow accumulated in the park's higher elevations from late-winter storms.The heavy rains and rapid runoff of snow melt converged to create treacherous conditions in the park, just two weeks after the traditional Memorial Day holiday weekend kickoff of the U.S. summer tourist season, which accounts for the bulk of Yellowstone's annual four million visitors.
Extreme flooding in Yellowstone National Park could constitute a “thousand-year event,” National Park Service officials said on a press call Tuesday evening. “This isn’t my words, but I’ve heard this is a thousand-year event,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “From what I understand, one of the highest cubic feet per second (CFS) ratings for the…
Major flooding swept away at least one bridge, washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.
Heavy flooding and rock slides are causing major problems for Yellowstone National Park managers.
On Monday, June 134, 2022, a Yellowstone park helicopter flew overhead to capture a paved road, eroded and washed out in due to high water levels in adjacent river. Video was filmed by Yellowstone's helicopter manager.
Unprecedented rainfall leading to unprecedented flooding closed Yellowstone National Park on Monday, a turn of events that scientists say has all the hallmarks of climate change.
A bridge on the Yellowstone River in Montana was swept away as severe flooding from “unprecedented rainfall” caused the waterway to rage on June 13.Yellowstone National Park was hit by mudslides and flooding due to the rainfall, prompting the park to close to all inbound visitor traffic for Tuesday and Wednesday.Ryan Schrope was visiting the area when he filmed the moment the Carbella Bridge (also known as Tom Miner Bridge) was taken by the river. Credit: Ryan Schrope via Storyful
Yellowstone officials said they were assessing damage from the storms, which washed away bridges, caused mudslides and left small cities isolated.
Heavy rainfall, severe flooding, rockslides and mudslides forced Yellowstone National Park to temporarily close. This aerial footage shows flooding damages to roadways.
All entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed due to flooding
Local families across Montana and visitors at Yellowstone National Park are stranded after historic flooding washed away roads and destroyed homes.
Major flooding swept away at least one bridge, washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park on Monday, prompting officials to close the entrances to the popular tourist attraction and evacuate visitors. (June 13)
Rain and snow combined to create intense flooding across the beloved park
In one video, an entire home is washed away by the fast-moving flood waters.