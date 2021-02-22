Thousands evacuated amid floods in Indonesia's West Java

  • Indonesian women sit on the back of a three-wheeled motorcycle carrying their belongings to high ground at an area flooded after the embankment of Citarum River burst, in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Heavy rains caused rivers to burst their banks in the region sending muddy water into residential and commercial areas, inundating thousands of homes. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • People push their motorcycles through a flooded area after the embankment of Citarum River burst, in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Heavy rains caused rivers to burst their banks in the region sending muddy water into residential and commercial areas, inundating thousands of homes. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • Children play in the water at a neighborhood flooded after the Citarum River embankment in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Thousands of residents are affected and being evacuated as some areas in Bekasi. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • People push their motorcycles through an area flooded after the embankment of Citarum River burst, in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Heavy rains caused rivers to burst their banks in the region sending muddy water into residential and commercial areas, inundating thousands of homes. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
1 / 4

Indonesia Floods

Indonesian women sit on the back of a three-wheeled motorcycle carrying their belongings to high ground at an area flooded after the embankment of Citarum River burst, in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Heavy rains caused rivers to burst their banks in the region sending muddy water into residential and commercial areas, inundating thousands of homes. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

BEKASI, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of residents are being evacuated on the outskirts of Indonesia's capital amid flooding after the Citarum River embankment broke, officials said Monday.

Bekasi district in Indonesia’s West Java province have experienced flooding since Saturday because of heavy rain.

“Some embankments are broken, not only from the river embankment but also from the irrigation embankments,” Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said Monday.

Rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency have been deployed.

Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said that more than 28,000 residents in four villages in Bekasi district and 34 villages in Karawang district are affected by the floods. At least 4,184 people are being evacuated.

Thousands of houses in the area are covered with 100 to 250 centimeters (40 to 100 inches) of water and are without power.

Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.

Recommended Stories

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Volunteers at Houston Food Bank, Helps Raise More Than $4 Million

    Devastating weather conditions are impacting people all over Texas.

  • Re-creating Billie Holiday's iconic style was about finding and enhancing her essence

    Costume designer Paolo Nieddu avoided literal re-creations of the singer's style. The movie is not, after all, 'an A&E "Biography" documentary.'

  • Easter staycations off table as Covid roadmap makes April 12 earliest date

    Easter staycations have been ruled out this year after Boris Johnson said overnight stays away from home could not take place until April 12 at the earliest. On Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister set out his four-step roadmap for the nation's path out of lockdown in the Commons. While an initial tranche of restrictions will be lifted in the first step, which begins next month, domestic holidays will not be permitted until the second step of the strategy. Step 2 will begin on April 12 at the earliest, Mr Johnson said. The exact timing will depend on four key tests, which include the continued rollout of the vaccine programme and evidence that the jabs are slashing Covid hospitalisations and deaths.

  • Exclusive: Indonesian plan calls for Southeast Asia to hold Myanmar junta to election pledge

    Indonesia is pushing Southeast Asian neighbours to agree on an action plan over Myanmar's coup that would keep the junta to its promise of holding elections, with monitors to ensure they are fair and inclusive, three sources familiar with the move said. The proposal from the biggest regional nation falls short of the public demands of protesters and some Western countries for the immediate release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the recognition of the Nov. 8 ballot her party won in a landslide. Two senior officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters a diplomatically-led solution had to focus on preventing bloodshed and helping the military to honour its commitment to hold a new election and hand power to the winner.

  • Predators targeting girls during remote learning

    Authorities say one girl was taken 700 miles by a man she met online. ABC’ Megan Tevrizian has the chilling details.

  • CNN’s Brian Stelter Says Andrew Cuomo’s Media Bashing Amid Nursing Home Scandal Is ‘Trumpian’

    CNN’s Brian Stelter called New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent attack on the media “Trumpian” after reports found that his administration underreported the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. “Whenever a politician resorts to media bashing, you know they’re in it pretty deep. Of course, Gov. Cuomo is particularly ‘Trumpy’ when it comes to Democrats in the United States. He has a Trumpian streak, and he does resort to media bashing from time to time,” Stelter told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday. “Right now, he seems to be saying he has a communications problem, rather than an actual problem.” An investigation by New York State Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo’s administration underreported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and found that the state’s decision to send residents who had been hospitalized with the virus back to their nursing homes may have put other residents at increased risk. Also Read: NYC Movie Theaters Cleared to Reopen Next Month at 25% Capacity At a recent press conference, Cuomo said he did not “aggressively enough take on the misinformation that has caused people pain.” He added that he would call out “lying” in media reports and insisted that “total deaths were always reported for nursing homes and hospitals.” “I’m sure he feels that there are partisan right-wing websites and television networks that are unfairly trying to take him down,” Stelter said. “Every single hour they’re talking about Cuomo on some of those other channels. Republicans in the state of New York feel so emboldened right now and they’re trying to talk about taking Cuomo on. At the same time… there are a lot of real reporters digging into this, asking legitimate questions, and it’s never a good look for a governor to be saying it’s about misinformation and lying.” Later on Monday, Meghan McCain also took aim at Cuomo and his brother, Chris Cuomo, for his coverage of the governor on CNN. “You and your ghoul of a brother were doing comedy shows with giant q tips and joking about his sex life while covering the number of nursing home deaths in nyc,” McCain tweeted at Chris Cuomo on Monday. “Why doesn’t your brother finally apologize to @JaniceDean and the other family members he helped to kill?” var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Laura Ingraham Trumpism Is Here to Stay in the GOP","video":"720625","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story CNN’s Brian Stelter Says Andrew Cuomo’s Media Bashing Amid Nursing Home Scandal Is ‘Trumpian’ At TheWrap

  • Thrifty Money-Saving Tips That Would Make Grandma Proud

    While our grandparents may have been frugal from necessity, there's a lot we can learn from their thriftiness. From Redbook

  • Indonesian investment platform FUNDtastic lands $7.7 million Series A

    Despite the market impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, retail investing is increasing in Indonesia, especially among people aged 18 to 30. Today, investment platform FUNDtastic announced it has raised a $7.7 million Series A to tap into that demand, with plans to launch new products for retail investors, reports DealStreetAsia. The round was led by Singapore-based Ascend Capital Group, with participation from other investors, including tech holding company Indivara Group.

  • Green revolution: Solarius Energy gets Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

    Soon, the chief executive officer of Solarius Energy may start his latest “green” journey, after the local distributor of Japanese automotive manufacturer Mitsubishi recently delivered an Outlander PHEV to him. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC)— through its dealer Peak Motors Philippines Inc.-Manila Bay—handed over the plug-in hybrid to Solarius Energy CEO Peter Wilson. To note, Solarius Energy is a North Luzon-based company that offers solar energy solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial customers with grid-tie, hybrid, and off-grid systems with an aim to be a front runner by providing advanced and cost-efficient solar technology. “Solarius is proud to be the first solar company in the Philippines to drive a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) with Mistubishi’s world leading, innovative technology,” Wilson said. “The Outlander PHEV will be charged with solar energy for maximum environmental benefits and savings. We are spearheading the country’s transition to clean and sustainable electric vehicles. Solarius now offers solar electric vehicle charging solutions to customers throughout Luzon,” he added. MMPC President and CEO Mutsuhiro Oshikiri expressed gratitude over the trust and confidence over the nameplate and the brand as a whole. “We would like to thank Solarius Energy for choosing the Outlander PHEV as its mobility partner. MMPC is confident that Mr. Wilson will be highly satisfied with the driving performance of the Outlander and will very much appreciate the comfort, convenience and efficiency that it offers. We also support the vision of Solarius Energy in creating technology that promotes the preservation of natural resources and sustainable energy.” Oshikiri said. One of the premier alternative-power vehicles around the world, the plug-in hybrid Outlander has rolled out more than 260,000 units across Europe, North America, Japan and Australia. According to the Japanese car brand, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV fuses the capabilities of the powerful Mitsubishi Pajero SUV, iconic four-wheel drive rally car Lancer Evolution and pure electric vehicle i-MiEV. Photo from Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation Also read: Mitsubishi PH Gives Outlander PHEVs, i-MiEVs to Department of Science and Technology Mitsubishi PH rolls out Outlander PHEV Mitsubishi officially enters EV market with Outlander PHEV

  • Home and Away to air mental health storyline for Martha Stewart after Kieran's departure

    Martha's behaviour begins to concern Alf and Roo as she experiences delusions.

  • India's endangered lion prides conquer disease to roam free

    Three years after a deadly virus struck India's endangered Asiatic lions in their last remaining natural habitat, conservationists are hunting for new homes to help booming prides roam free.

  • Texas winter storm's devastation could leave many in financial turmoil

    The power is back on for most Texas residents, but the winter blast has left millions with unprecedented storm damage. Massive electricity bills, broken water pipes and flooding could leave many in financial turmoil. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian joined "CBSN AM" from Houston to discuss.

  • WorldView: Diplomatic pressure on Myanmar; Protests in Barcelona

    Diplomatic pressure on Myanmar is growing as officials around the world call for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi. Thousands of protesters in Barcelona clashed with police after the arrest of rapper Pablo Hasel. Oil washes up on Israel's beaches after spill in the Mediterranean. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" with today's global headlines.

  • My New Favorite Way to Turn Citrus Into Winter Drinks

    GettyWinter citrus is a small, affordable luxury. Citrus brings a burst of sun-filled energy and a taste of warmer climates to the dreariest of winter days.It only seems right that the coldest months are the best ones for buying citrus fruits. Every batch of groceries I now purchase usually includes a bag or a box of clementines. In the bleakest months, my family seems to live off of those small, sweet yet tart, thin-skinned mandarins, as well as the occasional blood orange, kumquat and grapefruit.How to Avoid Overhyped and Overpriced BourbonMeet Dale DeGroff, the Father of the Rebirth of the CocktailI took note, however, of the peels being swept off the counter day in and day out. There must be something to do with them besides throwing them away. (They’re no good in compost, where the acidity is bad for worms and they take too long to break down.) With the weak winter afternoon sunshine trickling through my kitchen windows it seemed criminal to throw away these flavorful fruit skins.The problem is that I never have many peels at one time, which rules out many of the traditional uses for them, including candying or dipping them in chocolate.One day, as I was munching a clementine, I started thinking about making oleo-saccharum to put all of these good citrus peels to use. It’s an age-old idea in which you extract the essential oils from the citrus into sugar. (Usually, you just mix a couple cups of sugar with the peel of a lemon, let it all sit overnight and let nature do the work.) The resulting flavored sugar is a key ingredient in traditional punch, maker of excellent lemonade and bedrock of a mind-blowing Old-Fashioned. But my daily little piles of peels never seemed like enough to make a substantial batch.There are certainly no cocktail parties in the time of corona and without cocktail parties it’s really difficult to justify the peeling and zesting and squeezing of piles of fruit. I like to imagine myself with a bottle of brandy and a bottle of rum tipped up and glugging into a punch bowl, but like cooking for a group of eight, it’s going to stay a figment of my imagination for the foreseeable future. Tim Graham/Getty So, I asked the author of the groundbreaking book, Punch, my fellow Half Full columnist David Wondrich, if I could make oleo-saccharum a little bit at a time by adding a peel or two every day. To be honest, I wasn’t sure what Dave would say or if he would just laugh at me.Fortunately, he didn’t think it was a crazy idea and just advised that I only use the zest and no pith. To be exact, he said “shave the pith off of ’em!” He could see no reason why I couldn’t build an oleo over the course of a week in an old-school mason jar.That day I started one.Thinking of how I might build a lasagna, I put a layer, maybe a quarter of an inch thick, of good turbinado sugar at the bottom of a wide-mouth 16- ounce mason jar and then carefully fanned out a single layer of well-trimmed clementine peels across it.Try the Bronx Hot Sauce Supporting Community GardensZen & the Art of Cooking Whole Hogs With Chef Rodney Scott Trimming the zest turned out to be a breeze—those leathery skins are so easy to work with—and since I was dealing with a byproduct, I didn’t mind tossing the pieces that weren’t easy to trim. The pith makes things bitter, and while I don’t mind some pithy bitterness in a cocktail if I’m drinking it right away, I’m pretty sure that over the course of a week the bitter pith would become overwhelming in my oleo.Having spread my peels out, I spooned a little more sugar on top and slid it into the fridge. Whenever my wife and I shared a couple of clementines in the kitchen I would repeat the process, pushing slightly on the top of the sugar, but not really muddling it, just sort of packing it in. When I made a salad, I added the zest of half a lemon. Within a few days, the jar smelled wonderful and had a thick extraction of citrus oils on the bottom. I kept going, adding more until the jar was a little more than half full.I didn’t wait long to start digging spoonfuls out of the jar. The espresso I drink every afternoon is now kissed by a subtle citrus fragrance.Soon after that, the bottle of Old Overholt Bottled-in-Bond fairly leapt into my hand, and I mixed a few dashes of Scrappy’s Aromatic Bitters into the citrus sugar at the bottom of an Old-Fashioned. The citrus played a background note, but it was there, adding complexity and intrigue.The citrus oils of the mandarin are to my nose reminiscent of the bergamot aromas in Earl Grey Tea. That realization led me to think I should make some tea with my special concoction, so I did. I put about a third-of-a-cup of orange sugar in a pitcher with two tea bags and poured in 16 ounces of hot water. I drank a little bit hot and then slid the rest into the fridge in a bottle. That decision led to my favorite use of the oleo so far.Thinking back to my initial conversation with my esteemed colleague Dr. Wondrich, I realized that the tea in my fridge was perfect for punch. Back in 2007, Dave published a punch recipe in Saveur that was one-to-one black tea and rum, with sugar and lime juice. I took two ounces of my sweet orangey tea, the juice from a wedge of lime and an ounce each of bourbon and aged rum and shook it with ice. I poured the drink unstrained into a lowball. (Feel free to serve it over fresh ice or to use only one type of spirit. I tried a couple of variations and this was my favorite, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be yours.) Delphine Adburgham / Alamy The resultant punch-for-one has hints of caramel and tobacco. Floating around on the nose is this beautiful citrus rush, which not only makes me think of warmer days but also of the sort of household economy celebrated in M.F.K. Fisher’s magnificent book, How to Cook a Wolf.My jar of citrus sugar is almost empty now. I’m going to grind up the rest of it and the leftover peels in my food processor. I’ll use that in my morning pancakes.SLOW OLEOStart with 2 tablespoons of sugar in the bottom of a 16-ounce wide-mouth mason jar.Fan across the sugar the peels of two clementine oranges, trimmed of pith.Top with a heaping tablespoon of sugar.Cover and refrigerate.Repeat, layering citrus peels and sugar, and pressing gently on the top of the mix with a muddler or the back of a spoon, but allowing the layers to remain.Within a couple of days, you’ll see oil wetting the bottom layer of sugar. Stop anytime or continue adding—once you see the oils, you have a usable product, which will last at least a week in the fridge.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kris Jenner Is Set to Launch Her Own Beauty Brand

    Per new trademark filings, the Kardashian matriarch will follow in the footsteps of her daughters with her own eponymous cosmetics and skin care.

  • Man with suspended license, previous DUI, charged in Broward fatal hit and run crash

    A man who was driving on a suspended license and has a history of traffic offenses including DUI was arrested after detectives say he crashed into another car and then took off.

  • Long Beach Opera names pandemic go-to director James Darrah as its next leader

    James Darrah has emerged as a key figure in the year of COVID-19, leading digital productions for companies in L.A., Boston and beyond.

  • Biden moves to reengage with Palestinians after Israel focus

    The Biden administration is moving slowly but surely toward reengaging with the Palestinians after a near total absence of official contact during former President Donald Trump’s four years in office. As American officials plan steps to restore direct ties with the Palestinian leadership, Biden’s national security team is taking steps to restore relations that had been severed while Trump pursued a Mideast policy focused largely around Israel, America's closest partner in the region. On Tuesday, for the second time in two days, Biden's administration categorically embraced a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, something that Trump had been purposefully vague about while slashing aid to the Palestinians and taking steps to support Israel’s claims to land that the Palestinians want for an independent state.

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • A judge ordered El Chapo's wife to be jailed after her first court appearance on drug trafficking charges

    Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested Monday on drug trafficking charges of her own.