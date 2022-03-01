Thousands evacuated from Australia floods devastation

Storyful

At least one person has died after severe flooding inundated the city of Lismore in northern New South Wales on February 28.According to New South Wales Police the body of a woman in her 80’s was found on March 1 inside a Lismore home “during the ongoing flood operations”.This footage, taken on February 28, shows several buildings submerged in the city, as locals assessed the extent of the flooding.Heavy rainfall lead to the city’s flood levy being overtopped on Monday morning, with the nearby Wilson’s River reaching a peak of 14.40 meters that afternoon.According to the Bureau of Meteorology, as of Tuesday morning, the river had fallen to 12.44 meters and was expected to fall below the major flood level on Wednesday. Credit: Jess Rankin via Storyful