Thousands evacuated as "erratic" wildfires rage in California

CBSNews
·2 min read

California's largest wildfire is growing this morning after destroying more than a dozen homes over the weekend. 

After nearly two weeks, the Dixie Fire north of Sacramento is still just 21% contained. It's one of more than 80 fires burning in 11 Western states -- forcing nearly 8,400 evacuations.

The fury of the Dixie Fire is not only destroying homes in the community of Indian Falls. While threatening thousands more in its path, it's also creating smoke columns that could spark lightning storms, which could ignite even more fires.

"As the smoke clears, the sun warms the ground, we're going to see those air masses start moving very quickly," said Mitch Matlow, a public information officer assigned to the Dixie Fire. "What does that mean for the firefighters on the ground? Erratic, windy fire behavior."

Firefighters were forced to saw through a fallen tree that blocked a roadway and people living near the fire are doing what they can to protect their property.

"Get the fuels away from your house," Bob Coyle, a local property owner, said. "Get the woods stacked that's too close to the deck, away from the deck. Things like that."

To the southeast, the lightning-sparked Tamarack Fire isn't expected to be fully contained until the end of next month.  

Meanwhile, near the California border, the Bootleg Fire is now the third-largest ever recorded in Oregon, destroying nearly 70 homes.

"I came back thinking that I still had something to come home to," Raul Flores, a Sycan Estates resident, said. "And when I got here, I was actually kind of gut shot. Nothing left."

The Dixie Fire covered enough territory over the weekend to merge with another smaller fire. Right now, some 10,000 homes are threatened. Officials say this is the 15th largest fire in California history and it's only July.

The CBSN documentary "Bring Your Own Brigade" captures the horror and heroism of the deadliest week of wildfires in California history and explores the causes and solutions of a global crisis that is quite literally burning our world to the ground. Watch "Bring Your Own Brigade" in theaters starting August 6, and stream it on the CBS News app or Paramount+ on August 20.

Sole survivor of Chino Hills massacre describes what happened

Western wildfires force evacuations and destroy homes

Pelosi appoints another GOP member of Congress to Capitol attack committee

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dixie Fire spreads as western wildfires rage

    The fast-moving Dixie Fire, the largest of seven wildfires blazing in California, has prompted more evacuations amid hot, breezy conditions and low humidity, authorities said. (July 24)

  • Scores of wildfires in western U.S. rage on

    Scores of wildfires continued to burn through the Western United States over the weekend.Video obtained by Reuters showed the Tamarack Fire ripping through a forest in Nevada on Saturday, after it spilled over from California. Local authorities say about four percent of it has been contained. The National Weather Service posted red-flag warnings in parts of Oregon, Montana and Idaho as fires raged across the three states.The fires have generated so much smoke that it turned the full moon orange on Friday evening, which could be seen as far as Washington D.C, after winds carried the smoke eastward. Officials over the weekend said that the amount of smoke being created has actually helped ground crews of more than 2,000 people battle the so-called Bootleg Fire in Portland, Oregon.It's the largest by far of more than 80 active wildfires burning in 13 states. Officials said that a "smoke shade" from California's fires is blocking sunlight, which in turn is creating cooler, more stable surface conditions in Oregon. The Bootleg Fire has so far burned through more than 400,000 acres of brush and timber - over half the size of Rhode Island. It's now the state's third largest wildfire on record since 1900. While the fire's spread has slowed in recent days, officials also reported that ground crews are battling an outbreak of COVID-19, with at least nine firefighters quarantined so far.

  • Extreme wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in California

    The Dixie fire has become the state’s largest wildfire, burning nearly 200,000 acres and forcing Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in the area.

  • Expect more record-shattering heat waves like the one that hit the Pacific Northwest

    The recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, during which all-time temperature records were shattered by several degrees, is a prologue to what is coming across much of the U.S., Europe and Asia, a new study finds. Why it matters: The study shows that the rate of climate change is an under-appreciated driver of extreme heat, and that today's quickening pace of warming virtually guarantees more extreme temperature records in coming decades. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios

  • Dayslong wildfire ravages homes in Northern California

    A wildfire that has persisted for over 10 days continues to ravage homes in Northern California as authorities scramble to contain the blaze.

  • There are about 250 green and yellow objects hanging throughout Boise. What are they?

    People thought these objects were “ashtrays” or “piñatas.” The Idaho Department of Agriculture doesn’t want you to touch them.

  • As drought cuts hay crop, cattle ranchers face culling herds

    With his cattle ranch threatened by a deepening drought, Jim Stanko isn’t cheered by the coming storm signaled by the sound of thunder. “Thunder means lightning, and lightning can cause fires,” said Stanko, who fears he’ll have to sell off half his herd of about 90 cows in Routt County outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado if he can’t harvest enough hay to feed them. As the drought worsens across the West and ushers in an early fire season, cattle ranchers are among those feeling the pain.

  • California's largest fire torches more homes

    Flames racing through rugged terrain in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Saturday as the state's largest wildfire intensifies and numerous other blazes batter the U.S. West. (July 25)

  • California to Issue More Stimulus Checks as Newsom Signs $100-Billion Recovery Plan

    State leaders in California have approved a $100-billion plan to further the economic recovery in California that includes new stimulus checks for residents, rent relief and grants to businesses. See:...

  • Trade request could end one of 49ers’ NFC West nightmares

    Chandler Jones requested a trade from the Cardinals, which could make the 49ers' path in the NFC West a little easier.

  • Want to live longer? Borrow these 6 healthy habits from the Japanese

    Japan has more centenarians than almost any other nation on earth. Steal these secrets to a longer, healthier life.

  • Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

    OSLO (Reuters) -An "unusually large meteor" briefly lit up southern Norway on Sunday, creating a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky, and a bit of it may have hit Earth, possibly not far from the capital, Oslo, experts said. A web camera in Holmestrand, south of Oslo, captured a fireball falling from the sky and erupting into a bright flash lighting up a marina. The Norwegian Meteor network was analysing video footage and other data on Sunday to try to pinpoint the meteor's origin and destination.

  • California wildfires merge into monster blaze as more homes razed

    California's biggest wildfire merged with another blaze as it razed homes in a remote region in the state's north Sunday.The big picture: The Dixie Fire, which erupted July 14 near the origin of the deadly 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County, is one of 86 large wildfires burning across the U.S. West.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The monster fire is now burning with the Fly Fire, which ran to the top of Mt. Hough in the neighboring Plumas County an

  • Nearly 130,000 without power after possible tornado rocks Michigan

    Nearly 130,000 homes in Michigan are without power after a possible tornado made landfall in the Detroit area late Saturday evening.

  • California wildfires force more evacuations as crews rush to make progress before weather shift

    Crews were continuing to battle two massive wildfires in Northern California on Saturday — Dixie and Tamarack — with more residents ordered to flee.

  • 'The sky has fallen': Chinese farmers see livelihoods washed away by floods

    Chinese farmer Cheng wades through knee-deep water, pulling dead pigs behind him one-by-one by a rope tied around their ankles as he lines up the bloated carcasses for disposal. More than 100 of Cheng's pigs drowned in floods that paralysed China's central Henan province last week, and the outlook for those left alive is bleak. Cheng's farm is one of thousands in Henan, famous for agriculture, and pork production in particular.

  • Torrent of floodwater washes away cars in Belgium

    Parts of Belgium were devastated by new flooding on Saturday (July 24), local media reported, with torrents of water sweeping away cars.Belgium's French-speaking region of Wallonia was hit the hardest by a renewed deluge coming only weeks after 37 people died in flash flooding.Video showed a rush of floodwater ravaging the town Dinant and carrying cars down its streets.The Belgian weather service RMI predicted further rain and issued thunderstorm warnings for Sunday (July 25).

  • CEO of iron-air battery maker hopes to close 'multitrillion'-dollar energy market gap

    Mateo Jaramillo doesn’t want to hear talk of a “breakthrough,” at least not yet. That would understate the challenge of what his startup, Form Energy, is trying to achieve and what more it has to do to accomplish its goal — providing the missing link to decarbonization of the power system.

  • Volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats at Grand Teton. This year they’ll kill more

    The non-native mountain goats invaded the area from Idaho, park officials said.

  • India landslide: Nine tourists killed as boulders fall from hilltop

    A vehicle carrying tourists from Delhi is struck by large rocks in the state of Himachal Pradesh.