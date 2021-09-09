Thousands evacuated from flood-stricken city in central Mexico
Government officials estimate more than 39,000 residents were affected by flooding that overtook nearly the entire city of Tula on Tuesday, with water remaining high on Wednesday.
The disappearance of Mt. Shasta's snowpack not only has turned its summit brown but also has hastened the melting of glaciers, unleashing torrents of mud and rocks.
The 13th named storm of 2021 made landfall Wednesday night in the Florida Panhandle.
Mark Kobylinski, a resident of New Jersey, filmed his experience of when a tornado tore past his house.
A video posted by birdwatcher David Barrett shows a Great Blue Heron dunking a New York City rat in the Central Park pond before guzzling it down.
President Joe Biden stumbled through parts of his Tuesday briefing on Hurricane Ida, leaving the definition of a tornado unclear.
Hurricane Larry remained a strong Category 2 storm on Wednesday night as it approached Bermuda. The system will head toward Newfoundland on Friday.
The Dixie fire is primed to keep burning, officials said, even as crews turn a corner fighting the Caldor fire near South Lake Tahoe.
A tornado that hit Port Albert, Ontario, early Monday morning wasn’t unusual because of its size or its damage—but because of the strange time it touched down.
Meteorologists Tuesday issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, warning the system could produce choppy waves on Lake Michigan, half-dollar-sized “damaging hail” and winds as strong as 60 mph — hefty enough to down tree limbs or power lines, according to the National Weather Service. In Kankakee County and the communities of Essex and Union Hill, ...
More than 42 million old vehicle tyres dumped in Kuwait's sands have started to be recycled, as the Gulf state tackles a waste problem that created one of the world's largest tyre graveyards. But this month Kuwait, which wants to build 25,000 new houses on the site, finished moving all the tyres to a new location at al-Salmi, near the Saudi border, where recycling efforts have begun. "The factory is helping society by cleaning up the dumped old tyres and turning them into consumer products," said EPSCO partner and CEO Alaa Hassan from EPSCO, adding they also export products to neighbouring Gulf countries and Asia.
Groundbreaking research by University College London has systematically assessed the energy consumptions of leading proof-of-stake networks and concluded not all PoS blockchains are created equal.
"Outside of your podcasts and Facebook staged videos I've not seen nor heard from you or your church staff," one critic wrote on Facebook.
Strong storms moved through southeast Wisconsin early Tuesday.
The storm left a trail of destruction, including significant flooding across the Southeast.
Operated by the Swiss engineering startup Climeworks, the plant, known as Orca, will annually draw down a volume of emissions equivalent to about 870 cars. Orca will boost total global DAC capacity by about 50%, adding to the dozen or so smaller plants that are already operational in Europe, Canada, and the US. The plant is composed of eight boxes about the size of shipping containers, each fitted with a dozen fans that pull in air.
An area of showers and storms over the Gulf of Mexico and Yucatan Peninsula will move into the northeastern Gulf where it has a low chance of development.
The major 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico Tuesday night, generating a tsunami threat and landslide, as well as reports of some damage and power outages, but exact details are still limited.
Windy and warm today before a cold front brings a line of strong storms after 4 p.m. Damaging wind gusts are possible.