Thousands evacuated in N Korea as heavy rain destroys houses

In this image taken from undated North Korean state broadcaster video, vehicles pass through flooded streets after heavy rains across South Hamgyong Province, North Korea. (KRT via APTV)
·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heavy rains in northeastern North Korea have destroyed or flooded 1,170 houses and forced 5,000 residents to evacuate to safety, North Korea’s state TV reported.

Thursday’s TV broadcast said this week’s downpour in South Hamgyong Province inundated or washed away hundreds of hectares (acres) of farmlands and destroyed many bridges. Footage showed houses submerged up to their red-brick roofs, a severed bridge over muddy water and a swollen river.

The broadcast didn’t mention any casualties. It said the North’s eastern coastal areas will continue to receive heavy rains in the next few days.

Summer rains in North Korea often cause serious damage to its agricultural and other sectors due to poor drainage, deforestation and dilapidated infrastructure in the impoverished country. The inclement weather comes amid growing concerns about North Korea’s food security, though outside monitoring groups haven’t detected any signs of mass starvation or social unrest.

Leader Kim Jong Un said in June that his country’s food situation was becoming “tense.” He earlier admitted his country had faced the “worse-ever” crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S.-led sanctions and last year’s massive typhoon and flooding.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What happens when you allow hundreds of snake hunters in the Everglades? You get a winner

    We have a winner! And it wasn’t the python.

  • Fire destroys cabin of New Hampshire man forced out of woods

    For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. Lidstone, or “River Dave” as he’s known by boaters and kayakers, was jailed July 15 on a civil contempt sanction. Lidstone is accused of squatting for 27 years in the cabin on private property in Canterbury.

  • 3 erupting Alaska volcanoes spitting lava or ash clouds

    Three remote Alaska volcanoes are in various states of eruption, one producing lava and the other two blowing steam and ash. Webcams on Thursday clearly showed episodic low-level ash emissions from Pavlof Volcano, prompting the observatory to raise the volcano’s threat level from yellow, or exhibiting signs of unrest, to orange, indicating an eruption is underway with minor volcanic ash emissions. Pavlov is a snow- and ice-covered stratovolcano on the southwestern end of the Alaska Peninsula, nearly 600 miles (965.6 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

  • Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire; homes burn

    COLFAX, California (Reuters) -A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. The River Fire was less than 100 miles (160 km) south of the enduring Dixie Fire, which according to Cal Fire has consumed 278,000 acres and was only 35% contained three weeks after it started.

  • Video Captures Fire Destroying 'Beautiful,' Historic Town in California: 'My Heart Is Broken'

    "It was just like a huge tornado went through the town. It burnt that town down in about 25 minutes," said Greenville resident Jerry Thrall

  • AccuWeather's 2021 US fall forecast

    The dog days of summer are still ongoing with heat waves across the country and mild and muggy summer nights, but a shift in the weather is right around the corner as the Northern Hemisphere heads toward the fall season. Autumn, which will officially begin with the autumn equinox on Sept. 22, 2021, features more than just a change in the weather. The new season brings about a flurry of fall festivals, the return of football and the ever-popular leaf-peeping, when folks flock to forests to see tr

  • Fish with human-looking teeth is creeping people out after capture off Outer Banks

    “I’m not that hungry, thanks.”

  • Five died from lightning 70 years ago near Darby, Idaho. Here’s how to stay safe.

    “The next thing I remember is that I was lying face down in pine needles,” one lightning strike survivor said.

  • In blistering drought, California farmers rip up precious almond trees

    Crushed by a devastating drought and new water restrictions, Daniel Hartwig had no choice but to pull thousands of precious, fragrant almond trees from his California farm.

  • California's Dixie Fire explodes, forcing more evacuations

    The Dixie Fire, California's largest wildfire, exploded in size overnight as weather conditions worsened, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

  • The World Has Been On Fire For the Past Month. Here's What It Looks Like

    Photos of the many countries across the northern hemisphere this summer experiencing the worst wildfires in years of recorded history

  • Greenland mass ice-melting event is latest worrisome sign of climate crisis

    In recent days, Greenland’s massive ice sheet has been melting at twice its average summer rate, shedding enough water to cover the entire state of Florida with 5 inches of water, research from Danish scientists shows.

  • NOAA's updated hurricane outlook calls for even more storms in 2021

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its 2021 Atlantic hurricane seasonal forecast, slightly increasing expectations for the number of named storms and powerful hurricanes. Why it matters: With the U.S. already reeling from extreme heat and wildfires, disaster response agencies are overstretched. A particularly destructive and active hurricane season could overwhelm some of its response capacity. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wi

  • Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire

    Eva Gorman says the little California mountain town of Greenville was a place of community and strong character, the kind of place where neighbors volunteered to move furniture, colorful baskets of flowers brightened Main Street, and writers, musicians, mechanics and chicken farmers mingled. As hot, bone-dry, gusty weather hit California, the state's largest current wildfire raged through the Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community of about 1,000, incinerating much of the downtown that included wooden buildings more than a century old.

  • Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise

    Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise

  • 'Now Is The Time To Be Vigilant': NOAA Adds More Storms To Hurricane Forecast

    The 2021 Atlantic season is predicted to have 15 to 21 named storms, three to five of which could become major hurricanes.

  • Wildfire leaves historic, 'quirky' California town in smoldering ruins

    GREENVILLE, Calif. (Reuters) -The main thoroughfare in a historic California gold-rush town was in smoldering ruins on Thursday, hours after the state's largest wildfire engulfed the hamlet of Greenville in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Fire crews were still working on Thursday to extinguish fires in Greenville, about 160 miles (260 km) north of Sacramento, after the Dixie Fire roared through on the previous night. As apocalyptic images from the burnt-out center of town spread, showing Greenville's quaint main strip in heaps of ashes and debris as smoke rose into the hazy sky, people from the area grew emotional.

  • Another risk for severe storms Friday as cooler air spreads over the Prairies

    A cold front pushing across the Prairies could trigger severe storms on Friday as it scours away the unstable air. Cooler air behind the front will make for a pleasant weekend.

  • ‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire devastates historic California town

    A three-week-old wildfire engulfed a tiny Northern California mountain town, leveling most of its historic downtown and leaving blocks of homes in ashes, while a new wind-whipped blaze also destroyed homes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday in the midst of dangerous weather.

  • As climate change hurts other states, Kentucky must prepare as climate refugee zone.

    Op-Ed: As fires burn and sea levels rise in other states, Kentucky needs to prepare to become a climate refugee state in future decades, writes Tom Kimmerer.