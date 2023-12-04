Thousands of fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth recovered in Pueblo; 3 fugitives arrested

More than 14,000 fentanyl pills and a half-pound of meth were recovered by a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement taskforce Thursday and three wanted fugitives were arrested, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday.

The three fugitives, identified as Gabriel Bencomo Diaz, 24, of Pueblo, Richard Frantz, 51, of La Junta, and Bryan Six, 45, of Manzanola, were arrested by PCSO detectives sworn to the Colorado Violent Offender Taskforce in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service of Colorado, the Otero County Sheriff, Colorado Parole Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Fountain Police Department.

Great work by Special Investigation detectives, working with U.S. Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force, in arresting 3 wanted men & seizing approx. 14,000 Fentanyl pills, meth, thousands in cash and gun. Awesome work taking these drugs off streets. More https://t.co/dD0rQ83SiU pic.twitter.com/nDNSTFM3bI — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) December 1, 2023

Sheriff’s detectives located Bencomo Diaz driving a vehicle in the city of Pueblo and "used techniques to stop that vehicle," according to the agency's news release. Bencomo Diaz allegedly attempted to run from the vehicle but was quickly apprehended by detectives and taken into custody

As members of the Violent Offender Task Force, which included PCSO Special Investigations detectives, were securing the vehicle, they said they saw in plain view an open backpack that had what appeared to be a large amount of fentanyl pills and a significant quantity of cash, according to the release. There was also a .40 caliber gun seen inside the vehicle.

While taking Bencomo Diaz into custody, detectives allegedly found him in possession of a large amount of money.

This photo from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office shows the significant quantities of cash and illegal fentanyl pills recovered by law enforcement as part of a multiagency bust on Thursday, in which three men were arrested.

The fentanyl pills had an estimated street value of $70,000, according to the PCSO. The cash was valued at $16,190. Also recovered was a half pound of meth.

Bencomo Diaz was arrested on a federal warrant for violation of probation for robbery. He was booked into the Pueblo County jail and additional charges are expected, the PCSO's release said. Violent Offender Task Force members, including PCSO detectives, also arrested Richard Frantz in La Junta and Bryan Six in Manzanola on Thursday.

Frantz was arrested on a warrant for dangerous drugs, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Six was arrested on a warrant for escape.

“The drugs seized in this case saved lives in this community,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero in the release. “This was a significant amount of Fentanyl that was taken off the streets in Pueblo County. We know there is more out there, and we are committed to continuing to work with our law enforcement partners to further seek out and remove these types of drugs from our community. This was great work by all involved.”

U.S. Marshal for Colorado and former Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor also praised the work of the Violent Offender Taskforce, including PCSO deputies. “Our Colorado Violent Offender Task Force is staffed by highly trained Deputy Marshals and specially deputized local law enforcement officers. In this case, deputies from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, who are specially deputized, were instrumental in the arrest of three dangerous federal felons and the seizure of a firearm, money, and drugs.”

The PCSO's release stated that no further information on the matter will be released at this time as this is an active and ongoing investigation.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

