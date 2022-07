Motley Fool

In its most recent annual look at the data, S&P Global determined that 85% of mutual funds available to U.S. investors actually underperformed the S&P 500 benchmark last year. For the past 10 years, 83% of domestic funds failed to beat the S&P 500. Only 58% of the mutual funds that led the market in 2019 did so again in 2020, and only 7% of them were still top performers as if 2021.