Thousands flee Myanmar town after crackdown leaves 100 protesters dead

Nicola Smith
·3 min read
A protester sets off fireworks from behind a makeshift barricade while clashing with security forces during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup in Bago - AFP
A protester sets off fireworks from behind a makeshift barricade while clashing with security forces during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup in Bago - AFP

Tens of thousands have fled the central Myanmar town of Bago after the military regime brutally attacked anti-coup protesters at the weekend, leaving at least 100 dead.

Residents told Radio Free Asia that many people were seeking refuge from the junta’s violence in villages in the surrounding countryside.

“The people fleeing their homes are residents of four neighborhoods in the city where the junta forces attacked,” said one woman who declined to give her name. “There must be over 100,000 or so.”

The reports echo a similar exodus from Yangon, the Southeast nation’s commercial centre, last month after another deadly crackdown on six of the city’s townships, and the introduction of martial law.

Some of the neighbourhoods had descended into battlezones, with protesters firing sling shots and throwing petrol bombs, and the security forces targeting them with live rounds and killing scores of civilians.

Security officers walk down the street during crackdown in Bago - Reuters
Security officers walk down the street during crackdown in Bago - Reuters

Local media showed traffic clogging the roads as people sought safety in rural areas. “I no longer feel safe and secure any more – some nights I am not able to sleep,” one resident told AFP.

The junta’s most recent assault on protesters in Bago, a town 56 miles northeast of Yangon, on Friday was particularly brutal, with reports from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) of the military firing on unarmed civilians with assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades and hand grenades.

According to the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar (SAC-M) – a group of independent international experts – bodies were piled in a compound of a pagoda, along with others who were injured and denied medical treatment.

“It is hard to imagine the horror that took place in Bago,” said Yanghee Lee, a former UN special rapporteur on Myanmar.

“Pre-dawn attacks, massacre, piles of bodies, bodies desecrated and evidence destroyed – this is what a Tatmadaw clearance operation looks like. The junta is on a killing spree, murdering the people they are supposed to protect and serve,” she said.

Electricity was reportedly shut off for several hours in Bago on Friday evening as soldiers raided homes arresting people, as well as looting and destroying property.

Activists reported the military has been charging families $85 to retrieve the bodies of relatives killed in the massacre.

“Myanmar is in a state of terror and lawlessness,” says Chris Sidoti, a founding member of SAC-M. “The [UN] Secretary General must use all the authority vested in his office to pursue ways to stop the killing.”

The group is calling for Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, to make a personal trip to Myanmar and other countries in Southeast Asia and to demand a special session of the Security Council to address the crisis.

The AAPP has recorded more than 700 deaths since the February 1 coup, including 50 children.

