Thousands of flights canceled as Arctic blast descends on US

An Arctic blast gripping much of the nation caused more than 11,000 flights to be delayed or canceled Monday, and with another storm looming, the number was expected to grow.

New York was spared most of the delays at the outset, but that was poised to change as a snowstorm descended across the Northeast. As of Monday evening, there had been 8,478 delays within, into or out of the U.S. and 3,028 cancellations, according to Flight Aware. Worldwide, delays totaled 25,419 and there were 4,150 cancellations.

Southwest Airlines led the pack in the U.S. with 761 cancellations, or 19% of its flights. Alaska Airlines canceled 167 flights. All the travel snags were due to time spent de-icing, Southwest and other airlines stated.

Monday marked the third consecutive day of flight upheaval from extreme low temperatures that were predicted to continue through the week.

New York City-area airports could get their turn in the coming days as a storm descended Monday night into Tuesday, with another one expected next weekend.

New York is expected to end its 700-plus-day snow drought, with temperatures to match, sparking a whole new set of cancellations and delays, Accuweather meteorologists predicted.

