Thousands of flights canceled or delayed as snowy arctic blast blankets the U.S.

The frigid winter weather, complete with snow and a brutal arctic blast blanketing much of the United States, has forced the cancelations and delays of thousands of flights nationwide.

As of early afternoon Tuesday, more than 2,000 flights into, out of, or within the U.S. have been canceled while another 5,000 or so have been delayed, according to data gathered by FlightAware. Travelers as a result have been left stranded at airports across the country, with New York’s LaGuardia and Newark International airports reporting some of the most cancellations and delays so far.

More than 100 flights have been canceled at Newark while more than 300 have been delayed by the travel-snarling weather. At LaGuardia, upwards of 250 flights have been canceled and nearly 400 delayed.

Southwest, the airline most impacted by the weather, has seen more than 800 flights delayed and more than 400 cancellations, according to FlightAware. United Airlines has been similarly affected by the wintry conditions sweeping the nation, so far reporting nearly 350 cancelations and just more than 500 delays.

The severe weather, in addition to mucking up travel, froze out much of the Rockies, Great Plains and Midwest on Tuesday, with wind chills below minus 30 degrees in many parts of the central U.S. It also dumped snow on huge swaths of the East Coast, ending enduring snowless streaks in major cities including New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

As of Tuesday morning, about 1.4 inches of snow blanketed Central Park, according to the National Weather Service. It marked the first time the city has seen significant snowfall in nearly two years. The agency predicted another 2 to 4 inches of snow across New York State and 6 to 8 inches of snow was forecasted in upper New England through Wednesday.

The weather-related flight cancellations also come on the heels of previously announced ones by Alaska Airlines. On Friday, the airline said dozens of flights would remain canceled through Tuesday as a result of the ongoing investigation into Boeing’s 737 Max 9 aircraft. The probe was launched after a door plug separated from an aircraft midflight earlier this month.

The plane, destined for Ontario, Calif., was left with a gaping hole in the side, and the pilot was forced to return to the airport of origin in Portland, Ore.

According to FlightAware data, Alaska Airlines canceled 96 of its flights Tuesday and another 58 were delayed.

