Thousands of flights delayed, canceled as travel spikes due to spring break
Weather and technological issues have caused major issues for air travelers amid spring break vacations.
Weather and technological issues have caused major issues for air travelers amid spring break vacations.
Some think you can spend only half a day at Animal Kingdom, but as a travel planner, I know there's plenty to do. Here's what we did and what it cost.
WHERE SHOULD I RETIRE? Dear MarketWatch, I am a 51-year-old married woman and planning to semi-retire at 62 and fully retire at 65. My husband and I are starting to think about places that we would consider retiring to and then visiting many of them over the next 10 years.
Shanghai under lockdown is equivalent to the populations of New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Antonio, and San Diego all being under lockdown at the same time.
The FAA said the flight crew declared "an emergency due to a cracked windshield" and a photo taken by a passenger showed it was shattered.
Soak up the sun when you retire to one of these affordable destinations.
Masks have become optional on cruise ships and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has dropped its warning about taking cruises. Yes, there are some pre-cruise protocols still in place -- you need to prove vaccination and produce a negative Covid test taken no more than two days before your cruise -- but once you board, the actual cruise feels like it did back in 2019. Both companies returned to sailing in July 2021, but it was with heavily-reduced capacities, social distancing, and masks onboard, The cruise industry had returned, but it was different and that kept casual customers at home limiting the potential audience for the two biggest U.S. cruise lines.
Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian cruise lines have faced a dark couple of years, but smoother seas (and higher prices) might be ahead.
Ready to set sail? Here's what to know about yacht and boat charters.
U.S. airlines are slowly recovering following mass cancellations over the weekend.
It was a rough weekend for airline passengers as more than 10,000 flights were canceled or delayed, stranding thousands at airports from coast-to-coast. NBC’s Jessie Kirsch reports on the travel chaos, while Al Roker tracks the latest forecast, saying severe weather could impact flights all week long.
What occurred this past weekend in Panama City Beach does not tear us apart. Adversity builds strength.
April has been one of the better months for the stock market in recent years, but naturally there will always be unique factors weighing on any particular month's chances to deliver superior investing returns. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) are three stocks that I feel are well positioned to climb higher this month. One of the more obvious post-pandemic reopening plays is Disney, but the media giant is trading lower for the second year in a row.
After more than a year of being cooped up, Americans are getting antsy and wanderlust is back again, evidenced by packed airports across the country recently. If you're a small business owner or...
This month we considered every angle of the contemporary yacht build—and what’s on the horizon for future vessels.
It doesn’t hurt to look!
From natural scenery to historic landmarks, these are places in the UK that you likely won't find in guide books.
British travelers going abroad for the Easter holidays faced disruptions Monday as two main carriers, British Airways and easyJet, canceled dozens of flights due to staff shortages related to soaring cases of COVID-19 in the U.K. Budget carrier easyJet grounded 62 flights scheduled for Monday after canceling at least 222 flights over the weekend, while British Airways said some three dozen out of its 115 flights canceled Monday were due to pandemic-related problems. Several of the British Airways cancellations were made at the last minute due to staff calling in sick, and about 25 others were a result of a decision taken in recent weeks to reduce its overall flight schedule.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's transport ministry expects a 20% drop in road traffic and a 55% fall in flights during the three-day Qingming holiday due to a flare-up of COVID-19 cases in the country. More than 27 Chinese provinces and regions have recently reported coronavirus cases, mostly the highly transmissible Omicron variant, forcing the authorities to impose stringent mobility restrictions or even city-wide lockdowns. The average daily number of vehicles on the roads are estimated to reach 39-40 million during the holiday, which kicks off on April 3, down 21% from the same period last year, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport.
A weekend known to draw large crowds of college students to the beach is coming early this year, according to the city. College Beach Weekend will start Friday rather than at the end of the month. The police department saw promotions for it on social media, a police spokesperson said. Easter is later than usual this year, and final exam week starts soon after the holiday at some area schools. ...
Kiel, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2022) - Fast-growing blockchain protocol Ariva was highlighted as one of the key drivers of blockchain technology in the tourism sector at the Blockchain For Travel Summit held in Dubai on March 26, 2022.Ariva Set for Major AdoptionTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8675/118495_img_9215.jpgA gathering of key stakeholders in the tourism sector for blockchain''The Global Tourism Forum Blockchain