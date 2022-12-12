Thousands of flights delayed, highways closed amid fierce winter storm in West

A brutal winter storm was marching toward the nation's interior Monday after smashing parts of Southern California with more than 7 inches of rain and blasting the Golden State's mountains with up to 5 feet of snow.

Almost 15 million people in more than a dozen states faced foul weather warnings or watches Monday. Blizzard or winter storm warnings were in effect for parts of Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.

"Heavy precipitation and strong winds continue across the western region" as the storm continues to track inland, the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center warned.

More than 6,000 U.S. flights were delayed Sunday, and more than 600 more had been delayed or canceled by 7 a.m. Monday.

States that won't see snow won't be in the clear. Across parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and northern Texas a "significant risk" to lives and property is expected to unfold as thunderstorms, possibly bringing hail and isolated tornadoes, erupt late Monday, AccuWeather said.

Tuesday, the dangerous system will target cities from Springfield, Missouri, and Little Rock, Arkansas, south to Houston and New Orleans.

California slammed by heavy rain, snow

More than 5 feet of snow was expected in parts of the Sierra Nevada, according to the weather service's prediction center. The Greater Lake Tahoe saw a peak of 48 inches of snow over the weekend, the weather service said.

In San Luis Obispo County, roads were flooded and strong winds with gusts up to 80 mph brought down power lines, the weather service said. Nearly 30,000 customers in the county were without power Saturday night, according to PG&E.

Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties were swamped with more than 7 inches of rain, the weather service said.

Midwest braces for blizzard conditions

The same storm system is predicted to develop into a winter storm from the Plains to the Midwest by Wednesday, according to AccuWeather. At the start of the week, the northern Plains is expected to face over a foot of snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions, AccuWeather said. As the storm rolls into the east, the Midwest will likely see a substantial amount of snow.

"Blizzard conditions possible (for) portions of northeast Colorado late Monday night - Tuesday night," the weather service's Boulder office tweeted. "Significant travel impacts, whiteouts, road closures & harsh livestock conditions will be possible."

South to be hit with severe thunderstorms

Severe thunderstorms will strike the South midweek, according to AccuWeather.

The predicted thunderstorms could also produce isolated tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts, AccuWeather said. As the thunderstorms begin to unfold in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and northern Texas over the week, forecasters warned of significant risk to lives and property.

