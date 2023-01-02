Thousands flock to Vatican to pay tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI; funeral is Thursday

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Tens of thousands of people flocked to pay tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI whose body was lying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Monday.

Benedict, the first pope in nearly 600 years to resign as the head of the Catholic Church, died Saturday. He was 95.

Benedict's death followed reports last week that his health had been failing.

Security officials had said at least 25,000 people would pay tribute Monday. But by midafternoon, Vatican police estimated about 40,000 had filed by Benedict's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows.

Here is what to expect this week:

The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica on Jan. 02, 2023, in Rome.
The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica on Jan. 02, 2023, in Rome.

'THE POPE IS GONE': Catholics gather at Vatican City to mourn Pope Benedict's death

How long will Benedict lie in state?

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, the doors of the basilica swung open so the public could pay respects to the late pontiff, his body dressed with a miter, the peaked headgear of a bishop, and a red cloak.

People strode briskly up the center aisle to pass by the bier with its cloth draping after waiting in a line that by midmorning snaked around St. Peter’s Square.

An organ and choir’s rendition of “Kyrie Eleison” (“Lord, have mercy” in ancient Greek) in the background, ushers moved well-wishers along the basilica’s center aisle toward the body.

Viewing is also set Tuesday and Wednesday.

PLAN TO TRAVEL TO ROME? What to know about traveling for Pope Benedict XVI's funeral

Who has attended the viewing?

Notables who have attended the viewing along with the general public included Cardinal Walter Kasper, like Benedict, a German theologian. Kasper served as head of the Vatican’s Christian unity office during Benedict’s papacy.

Benedict left an “important mark” on theology and spirituality but also on the history of the papacy with his courage to step aside, Kasper told The Associated Press. Benedict cited age and declining health when he stepped down in 2013.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader who in the past has professed admiration for the conservative leanings of Benedict, visited the basilica to pay his respect. Italian President Sergio Mattarella also attended.

When is Benedict's funeral?

Benedict's funeral will be led by Pope Francis – an unprecedented occasion for a current pope to celebrate the funeral of a former pope – and will take place at St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.

The funeral will be marked by simplicity in keeping with Benedict's wishes, the Vatican said.

VATICAN FACES AN UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGE: How to hold a funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict

Where will Benedict be buried?

Benedict’s tomb will be in the crypt of the grotto under St. Peter's Basilica that was last used by St. John Paul II in keeping with Benedict's wishes, the Vatican confirmed.

The saint’s body was moved upstairs into the main basilica before his 2011 beatification, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

THOSE WE LOST IN 2022: USA TODAY's annual look at the memorable figures we lost in 2022

How long did Benedict serve?

Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger was born in Germany in 1927 and became pope in 2005.

Typically, popes serve until death. Benedict is the first pope since the 1400s to leave office alive when he stepped down in 2013.

Upon retirement, Benedict left the Vatican for several months while cardinals selected and installed Francis. Benedict then returned to the Vatican, no longer a pope or cardinal. Instead, he asked to be known as Father Benedict, and has lived a quiet life ever since at the monastery on the Vatican grounds.

Dig deeper

Pope Emeritus Benedict's health worsens

Pope Francis has written a resignation letter in case his own health declines

Pope Francis expanded the number of cardinals who would choose his successor

Contributing: The Associated Press and USA TODAY's Trevor Hughes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thousands mourn as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state this week

Recommended Stories

  • Body of Pope Emeritus Benedict lies in state at Vatican

    Benedict died Saturday morning in the monastery on the grounds of the Vatican where he had lived quietly since stepping down as leader of the Catholic Church in 2013.

  • Benedict’s 2013 resignation shook a routine Vatican ceremony

    Veteran reporter Giovanna Chirri was starting to doze off in the Vatican press room on a slow holiday when all of a sudden the Latin she learned in high school made her perk up — and gave her the scoop of a lifetime. It was Feb. 11, 2013, and Chirri was watching closed-circuit television coverage of Pope Benedict XVI presiding over a pro-forma meeting of cardinals to set dates for three upcoming canonizations. “I have convoked you to this consistory, not only for the three canonizations, but also to communicate to you a decision of great importance for the life of the Church,” Benedict said quietly in his German-clipped Latin.

  • Watch: Pope Benedict XVI’s Body Lies in State as Mourners Line Up to Pay Respects

    People gathered in Vatican City on Monday to mourn the death of retired Pope Benedict XVI. The late pontiff's body will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica until Thursday, when Pope Francis will preside over his funeral. Photo: Vatican Media/Shutterstock

  • Thousands Gather to Pay Respects to Late Pope Benedict

    Thousands of mourners gathered outside St Peter’s Basilica in Rome on January 2 to pay their respects to former Pope Benedict XVI, who died on New Year’s Eve, aged 95.Ahead of his funeral on Thursday, the remains of the late pope will be lying in state at St Peter’s Basilica.The remains were transferred to the basilica on Monday morning in a private ceremony, according to Vatican News. Credit: Eva Fernandez via Storyful

  • Wizards' riding dominant defense to turnaround

    The Wizards' defense has all of a sudden clicked with Delon Wright back in the fold. Is it a coincidence or a sign of their true potential?

  • ABC News Live: Remembering Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

    Plus, celebrating the life of broadcast legend Barabara Walters, and new details about the man arrested in the University of Idaho student killings.

  • Do Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:AOSL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Benedict death paves way for protocols to guide future popes

    There was no tolling of the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica, no solemn announcement by a Vatican monsignor to the faithful in the square. A fisherman’s ring did not get smashed and the diplomatic corps were not mobilized to send official delegations to Rome. The death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed in an entirely un-papal-like manner Saturday, with a two-sentence announcement from the Vatican press office, making clear once and for all that Benedict stopped being pope a decade ago.

  • Thousands of mourners gather to pay respects to Pope Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Basilica

    Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lying in state at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. He passed away at the age of 95.

  • Many happy returns: Save big on TurboTax software with these Amazon-exclusive deals

    Stop the tax-time insanity and let this genius software simplify and smooth the filing process.

  • Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI body lying in state at Vatican

    Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ‘s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday as thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.

  • 3 officers injured in New Year’s Eve machete attack near Times Square, officials say

    Three New York City police officers were injured after being attacked with a machete near New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, authorities said.

  • AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 9

    AP Top 25 Poll - where do all the top teams stand in the latest AP college basketball rankings after Week 9?

  • Tens of thousands view body of former Pope Benedict

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -A steady stream of tens of thousands of people filed into St. Peter's Basilica on Monday to pay their respects to former Pope Benedict XVI, whose body was laying in state without any papal paraphernalia ahead of his funeral this week. Benedict, a hero to conservative Catholics who yearned for a return to a more traditional Church, died on Saturday at the age of 95 in the secluded Vatican monastery where he had lived since 2013, when he became the first pope in 600 years to resign. "I feel like he was a grandfather to us," Veronica Siegal, 16, a Catholic high school student from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who is in Rome for a programme of religious study, told Reuters in St. Peter's Square after viewing the body.

  • Former Pope Benedict's body lays in state

    STORY: Benedict's funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 in St. Peter's Square, in front of the basilica. The ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. (0830 GMT) and will be presided over by Pope Francis.Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that following the wishes of Benedict, the funeral would be simple, solemn and sober.

  • Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica

    The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will lie in state for the next three days, allowing the faithful to pay their respects before Thursday’s funeral. Pope Francis, who took the papacy in 2013, is now the only pope still alive. Chris Livesay speaks with a Vatican correspondent who says Francis will feel he has lost a confident and a grandfather figure.

  • 'Lord, I love you': Aide recounts Benedict's last words

    Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words were “Lord, I love you,” his longtime secretary said Sunday, quoting a nurse who helped care for the 95-year-old former pontiff in his final hours. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a German prelate who lived in the Vatican monastery where Benedict took up residence after his 2013 retirement, said the nurse recounted hearing Benedict utter those words at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

  • California Home Cameras Capture Moment of 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake

    A 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County, California, on Sunday morning, January 1, the California Geological Survey confirmed.Video taken inside the home of Jessica Michelle Schmidt shows the moment the earthquake struck, shaking light fixtures and furniture in her Fortuna home.Local media reported that 1,074 residents in Rio Dell lost power after the quake.The same region was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on December 20 that killed two people. Credit: Jessica Michelle Schmidt via Storyful

  • 'The pope is gone': Catholics gather at Vatican City to mourn Pope Benedict's death

    “He’s with God now, and that’s what’s important,” said Althea Reyes, a nun who was in St. Peter’s Square when she learned of Benedict's death.

  • Vintage Chevy Wears Sheet Metal Like A Million Bucks

    Every detail of this car was planned.